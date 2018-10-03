israel jerusalem post

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Trump's pick for Israel ambassador Friedman has consistently stated his support for relocating the US embassy to Jerusalem and for West Bank settlement construction.
By ADAM RASGON
Jenin residents killed Border Police Cpl. Hadar Cohen, 19, outside Old City’s Damascus Gate, seriously wounded second female officer before shot dead.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Watch full interview on the first episode of The Jerusalem Post Election Arena later today.
By LAHAV HARKOV
"The company's data on Jewish world news websites constitutes a false representation and we will act to ensure that the injustice is repaired," Jerusalem Post CEO says.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
“There’s a gap between the Jerusalem we celebrate in public ceremonies – full of history, great causes and grand narratives – and Jerusalem as we experience it every day."
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
The municipality, under Mayor Nir Barkat, has made an effort to upgrade cultural life here, and to support artistic endeavor.
By BARRY DAVIS
Zeevy Weinberg describes his experience of driving a Yad Sarah van through the snow on Thursday night
By ZEEVY WEINBERG
New York Republican Michael Grimm to face charges for campaign finance violations; previously admitted to receiving generous donations from Rabbi Pinto.
By REUTERS
Past editors-in-chief recall special moments and special people they encountered that exemplify the breadth and scope of the paper’s mission, which remains as unwavering today as it was in 1932.
By DAVID BRINN
Jews may have taken refuge in historic community during Second Temple period persecution.
He was a gifted artist who expressed his worldview through his paintings. Yet, he was self-deprecating and could not be persuaded to mount an exhibition of his Post work by his newspaper colleagues.
By ELLIOT JAGER
500 joggers to run 5 km. from Jebl Mukaber to Abu Tor.
Alexander Zvielli, the paper's historian and archivist, passed away aged 96.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Suspect shot dead in Muslim Quarter, officers treated for moderate wounds.
The conference will be hosted by the Besheva Media Group and is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., bringing together the country’s preeminent leaders.
Since its founding, the foundation has completed over 4,000 projects, including a number of cultural, community and research-based institutions for Arabs and Jews.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,GREER FAY CASHMAN
"The vast majority of Palestinians will never sell their home to Jewish Israelis," says Peace Now.
Remarkable Ra’anana young woman memorialized in multiple programs.
By EYAL LEVY
The personal anecdotes and news reports points to a rising phenomenon.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Steve Linde, editor-in-chief of the Post, rejected Blumenthal's comments, characterizing the newspaper as "proudly independent."
By MICHAEL WILNER
The recognition is based on Tugend’s service during World War II, when his US infantry regiment was attached to the First French Army.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Meyer started at The Jerusalem Post in 1967 as an ad translator but went on to become a celebrated reporter.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
“At the end of the court hearing, his supporters started to beat me. One of them broke my camera and a second one pushed me on the floor."
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Israeli percussionist Liron Meyuhas and Christian Arab oud player Helen Sebilleh bring their multi-ethnic sounds to this year’s Jerusalem International Oud Festival.
Post to Gett
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
I was 20 years old, new to Israel, and spoke very little Hebrew.
By DAVID HOROVITZ
How did the Post perform during that time? Magnificently, I’d say.
By BRET STEPHENS
We all recall the recent 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, but we do not remember often what came immediately after it.
By DAVID MAKOVSKY
Upon hearing of the attack, I wrote a short reflection and hopped on a bus to deliver it to the editors in Romema.
By CARL SCHRAG
A paper whose influence outstrips its circulation
By JEFF BARAK
As candidates criss-cross Israel in the lead-up to elections, a look inside life on Israel’s campaign trail
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
It’s worthwhile to consider a number of ‘rules’ when one is inducted into the grandparent club.
By MIKE GROPPER
She helped me write it. Perhaps she still is.
By PHILIP GOLD
In a country as politicized as Israel, this has not always been easy...
By YAAKOV KATZ
Is Jerusalem united? Let me throw a bucket of icy water over those of our politicians who are in denial.
By BARRY SHAW
Proposals to divide the city are unworkable, unwise and unjustified
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
It cannot be reformed. It’s time to create alternative bodies.
Ari’s antenna was constantly scanning the horizon for stories, and he did not make do simply by assigning them.
By ABRAHAM RABINOVICH
Israel and the US are close allies with shared values. It is therefore all the more disappointing that the US administration has refused to accept Israel’s position on building in part of Jerusalem.
Israel must build now on a large scale. This is the only way to ensure that Jerusalem will retain a Jewish majority for generations to come.
By GIDEON SA’AR
It was on the journey to Italy that I gazed at the vertigo-inducing Leaning Tower of Pisa.
By ABRAHAM BREE
Cameron is most likely Britain’s most pro-Israel prime minister ever.
The all-women’s swim-a-thon is called Swim4Sadna, and I assure them that when dawn breaks on Friday, I'll be in the water with the others.
By BARBARA SOFER
The right thing for Obama to do, unlike all of his predecessors since 1949, is to make a bold move and recognize Jerusalem
With regard to “NGO paints Riskin hearing as Chief Rabbinate witch hunt,” it seems to me that the Chief Rabbinate is not missing the opportunity to shoot itself in the foot.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
By PEGGY CIDOR
We at The Jerusalem Post have a duty to document humanity at its best and worst.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Foreign Ministry officials last week reportedly met with officials from the Immigrant Absorption Ministry to discuss the availability of the Diplomat Hotel in the Talpiot neighborhood.
By JTA