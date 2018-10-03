israel palestine peace process

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Pence said that Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt are "hard at work" on the Trump administration's peace plan.
By MICHAEL WILNER
US Senior Adviser Jared Kushner's role as leader of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process brings his business ties to Israel under exceptional scrutiny.
The Republican Jewish Coalition praised US President Trump for his announcement of a “significant change in US policy.”
By JTA
Jared Kushner may be confounded by Israeli-Palestinian history, but the events of July may have shown him this history is inescapable.
Matthews compared President Trump to Mussolini.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki said that the plan tilts toward Israel and is unacceptable to the Palestinians.
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
Abbas has called on Russia and a number of other states and organizations to undertake the role of mediating such a multilateral peace process.
By ADAM RASGON
The report claims a potential war would involve Israeli combat units across ground, naval and air forces.
By JULIANE HELMHOLD,AVRAHAM GOLD
47% percent of Palestinians and 46% of Israeli Jews said they back a two-state solution, which would include the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.
US President Trump's Jerusalem move angered the Palestinians, sparked protests in the Middle East and raised concern among Western countries that it could further destabilize the region.
By REUTERS
EU foreign minister to hold lunch with Abbas
In Beijing, Israeli and Palestinian delegations have hammered out a policy paper called “Moving toward a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict” that is based on the two-state solution.
By HERB KEINON
Netanyahu reportedly has conditioned his participation on approval from the Trump administration.
"We believe the Trump administration is serious about bringing peace between Israelis and Arabs," said Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir.
Maliki pushes back against reports that Saudi Arabia is pressuring Abbas to fall in line with Trump's regional peacemaking blueprint
Most analysts agree that the current conditions are not ripe for an Israeli-Palestinian breakthrough.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
"There was always supposed to be some notion of expansion into the West Bank, but not necessarily expansion into the entire West Bank."
“The overwhelming vote in favor of Palestine’s membership is a reflection of the confidence in Palestine’s ability to enforce the law and commit to the organization’s basic values.”
Such activity is “making the twostate solution increasingly unattainable and undermining Palestinian belief in the international peace efforts.”
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Is the long-ignored Arab peace initiative making a comeback?
By LINDA GRADSTEIN/THE MEDIA LINE
In the wake of the Temple Mount crisis, can Washington remain an honest broker to peace?
By MICHAEL WILNER,ADAM RASGON,HERB KEINON
"Israel will be responsible for any consequences to the issue of the metal detectors."
Labor Party leader Avi Gabbay stressed both security and readiness to negotiate with the Palestinians in his leadership election campaign.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Over the past two months, Abbas has undertaken a series of measures to pressure Hamas to concede control of the Gaza Strip.
US Envoy to the UN Nikki Haley slammed the United Nation's "obsessive bashing of Israel."
By ARIANE MANDELL
A Palestinian official claims Abbas is furious at American demands, accuses the US of taking sides.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
Will the pledges lead to concrete steps toward relaunching the diplomatic peace process?
The conference began on Friday, shortly after Trump’s visit to Israel, and MK Hilik Bar said representatives of Muslim countries were eager to speak to him about it.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Trump will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on May 22 and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem on May 23.
Abbas seemed to act like Trump was his personal savior, but will the unpredictable US president deliver for the embattled Palestinian leader?
Trump: "I’ve always heard that perhaps the toughest deal to make is the deal between the Israelis and the Palestinians. Let's see if we can prove them wrong. Okay?"
“Abbas won’t deliver the goods. There isn’t anyone on their side who can. Trump is looking for a deal. But there is no partner for a deal.”
By GIL HOFFMAN
The US president just jumped right in, erasing any concept of preconditions for talks.
Liberman's comments, according to his spokesman, came during a telephone conversation on Wednesday with the UN's Mideast envoy Nikolay Mladenov.
Greenblatt and the Trump administration, however, have not laid out their vision for renewing the peace process.
As such, the report concluded that the curriculum does not meet the UNESCO-derived standards of peace and tolerance in education.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Greenblatt described his meeting with Abbas on Twitter as “positive” and “far-reaching.”
Israelis and Palestinians came together on Monday in Jerusalem to talk about the best possible ways to achieve peace.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Diplomatic officials in Jerusalem say Israel dodged a bullet; no follow-up expected at UN.
By HERB KEINON,RINA BASSIST
Just five days before Trump is sworn in, the conference provides a platform for countries to send a strong signal to the incoming American president.
"We want peace and you have your state and we have our state. Lets live side by side peace in stability.”
Survey also indicates that 83% of Palestinians believe that Obama did not make serious efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Fatah leaders including Zomlot say the upcoming Congress will be a turning point for Palestinian politics.
EU and UN officials doubt that Israel and the Palestinians can come to a peace deal without the assistance of mediation.
Brig. Gen. Dror Shalom: "I know some of you might not like to hear this, but since 2004, there is a leader... who has generated quiet and opposed terrorism."
Nachman Shai says Abbas has been given many chances to return to talks.
Abbas addressed the General Assembly at its 71st session
Aides to Kushner and his wife, Ivanka acknowledge they now face an unprecedented effort to push them out of their formal roles in the Trump administration.
Le gouvernement israélien craint que Barack Obama utilise la période de transition présidentielle pour imposer des négociations de paix avec les Palestiniens ou une résolution contraignante
By ILAN EVYATAR
US President says Israel would have had to pay in return for Jerusalem recognition, but Ramallah backed away from talks.
By JTA,REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Israel considers all of Jerusalem as its capital, while the Palestinians hope the capital of a future Palestinian state will be in east Jerusalem.
While the press conference was cordial, with Netanyahu referring to Macron as a friend, the differences between the two leaders over the Jerusalem issue was glaring.
"We've been very focused on 'the deal,'" Kushner said. "You see a lot of reasons why this could go south very quickly."
"The primary obstacle to ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is the near century of Palestinian rejectionism of the right of self-determination for the Jewish People”
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke positively about Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt's upcoming visit to the Middle East and the steps towards peace it may bring.
By HERB KEINON,ADAM RASGON
While US envoy Jason Greenblatt hailed the agreement, saying that "water is a precious commodity in the Middle East," he deflected questions about the larger diplomatic process.
Mladenov says Gaza could destroy any nascent process, and issue keeps him up at night.
US Special Representative for International Negotiations, Jason Greenblatt, is expected to land in Israel on a work visit later this Monday.
By MICHAEL WILNER,HERB KEINON
As it turns 50, the formula’s future may be bleak, but its reward remains priceless
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Mayor said deceased leader's heritage of peace serves as a message for residents of Brazil's violence-plagued city.
Netanyahu also said that any peace agreement with the Palestinians would require an Israeli military presence in all of the West Bank.
By ARIEL WHITMAN
Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected the conference proposal.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Daniel Pipes says it’s time to convince the Palestinians that they have lost.
By RACHEL COHEN
Minister says 25% of Turkish exports to the Gulf go through Israel, and Jordan exports 20% of its goods via the Haifa port.
The reception, which was to be held in the House of Representatives, was themed "a Bethlehem Christmas," and was expected to draw US lawmakers as well as senior Trump administration officials.
A revealing, off-the-record conversation with interns leaks to the press.
Muhammed Mustafa, the chairman of the PIF, said the high cost of importing electricity from Israel is the primary reason for building the plant.
If the peace process ends, Netanyahu will present his own plan.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Peace should be made out of conviction, of free will, mutually agreed-upon satisfaction, not imposed, a fair, win-win game not a zero-sum game.
By ZIAD ABU ZAYYAD
Bringing everyone to the negotiating table has become the new goal, not reaching an agreement.
By LIOR AKERMAN
Someday we (Israelis and Palestinians) may be able to try to understand that the truth that we hold dear, which is a different truth from the other’s truth, also has some validity
By GERSHON BASKIN
Nobody outside can force anyone in this sensitive region to be right.
By SAMUEL KRÜGER
The forced partitions of Berlin, Germany and Korea were indelibly stamped by the Cold War.
By EARL COX
The Saudi plan represents a reasonable starting point to build a future negotiations platform that would make a solution more feasible to reach for both sides.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
I propose, therefore, that the future peace agreement ensure two nation states with two national minorities.
I have believed for years that the only way to advance a genuine chance for peace is through direct secret back channels.
Israel’s role in China’s flagship policy.
By GILAD KABILO
There are a number of reasons why Donald Trump will not succeed in brokering peace in the Middle East.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
While many Israelis may not love the Palestinians, a vast majority want peace with them and wish them a good life; the same cannot be said coming in the other direction.
By ALAN JOSEPH BAUER
The Middle East Forum commissioned the Smith Institute to carry out a survey to find out what what Israelis think about convincing Palestinians that they lost their century-long war with Zionism.
By DANIEL PIPES
If Kushner and Greenblatt are serious about getting the parties to yes they need to create the political space for the leadership to take risks.
By JOEL BRAUNOLD
We have been too long trapped in a mutually harmful stalemate.
So, maybe there is hope, if economic opportunity and prospects of a better life for all are part of the package.
By OWEN KIRBY
TWO STATES for two peoples could be considered Ben-Gurion’s legacy of pragmatism.
By AMIR PERETZ
Unlike the Palestinian mindset, Jews don’t fight with the goal of inflicting harm or death – but to preserve and protect life.
It is not easy to break through the oppressive glass ceiling that grows thicker with every passing year, every UN resolution and every uninformed microphone-equipped broadcaster or spokesman.
By AVI ZIMMERMAN
There is concern that President Barack Obama may act intemperately in his lame duck days to impose some form of negotiation outcome on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
We will never break out of the dynamics of this conflict if we don’t have a psychological breakthrough that changes mindsets.
The worst may be over for the Six Day War’s most improbable casualty – the Israeli consensus