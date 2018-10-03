03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The letter, signed by more than 1000 students, called on the secretary general to condemn the attack and to condemn the burning of children worldwide.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
On Friday, three IDF soldiers were wounded in a ramming attack in Qasr el Yahod. On Saturday, Christian pilgrims prayed there nevertheless.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
"We see Jesus in the children of the Middle East who continue to suffer because of growing tensions between Israelis and Palestinians," the pope said in his address.
By REUTERS
Christian Zionists, most of whom are part of the world’s 700 million-strong evangelical community, view themselves as the Jews’ partners in God’s plan.
By JTA
The portrait, which depicts Christ in vivid blue and crimson robes and holding a crystal orb, is one of fewer than 20 da Vinci paintings still in existence.
“It just shows that it’s such an important thing that Christians also want it,” says Karen Goode.
With today's politics, we must recognize these dates in Europe, ECI says.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Restoration works were completed at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, where according to Christian belief Jesus's body was buried.
Hidden by marble for centuries, the stone slab believed to have held Jesus's remains has finally been exposed.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,BENJAMIN GLATT
On September 11, 1921, Zionist pioneers founded the moshav Nahalal in the Jezreel Valley.
We must equip our own selves with God’s truth so we can pass it along to our children
By SUZANNE STAMBOULIEH
Australian-American actor and filmmaker, whose career tanked after anti-Semitic rant and other scandals, confirms that he's making a follow-up to his blockbuster 'The Passion of the Christ.'
Bishops tried to save Jews in Crusader pogroms, but Papal soldiers overpowered them
Movable feast marks his ascension to heaven from the Mount of Olives.
By Gil Stern Stern ZOHAR
Jerusalem's Herzl Brewery concocted craft beer from wheat that Tel Aviv University geneticists identified as the strain used for beer in the Holy Land two millennia ago.
The annual ritual, in the Old City of Jerusalem, attracts thousands of pilgrims from around the world.
"Illness offers a key by which we can discover the deepest meaning of what we are experiencing," Pope says.
One of Gergi’s latest projects was opening up a club in Kiryat Shmona for extracurricular activities for schoolchildren.
"We note that Jesus was born neither in Israel nor in 'Palestine', but in the Roman-occupied province of Judea."
“For He (the Son of Man) will be handed over to the Gentiles, and He will be mocked, insulted, spit on…”
By DAVID SMITH
Mary and Joseph sought to live ordinary lives of faith when the most extraordinary events overwhelmed their plan.
Believers always remember John’s life, embracing the hardship of the desert or baptizing at the Jordan River.
Court Grants massive defamation award to filmmaker Jacobovici against critic; Judge leaves question of truth to academia.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The project aims to give hope to the country's often persecuted Christian minority.
By ARIEL COHEN
The Roman police created the image with technology most used to catch criminals.
Scholars estimate that by the year 2030, Christians in China will exceed the number of Christians in the United States, thus making China the largest Christian nation in the world.
The Shroud of Turin, the linen some Christians believe to be the burial cloth of Jesus Christ, is to go on display in a rare exposition that is expected to attract millions of visitors.
The devout Christian and politician criticized the president, but embraced the second coming of Jesus.
Previously the President has refrained from speaking of religion, but during the Easter prayer breakfast, he listed Christianity as a strong influence in his life.
Canadian-Israeli filmmaker-journalist and geoarcheologist claim they’ve reached a scientific breakthrough with theological implications.
From Spain to Jerusalem to Lebanon, see how Christians are commemorating Easter this year.
Hundreds of worshipers attend Palm Sunday processions in Jerusalem and the West Bank to mark the beginning of Easter festivities.
Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week leading up to Easter, and pays tribute to today's martyrs while thousands wave palm and olive branches in St. Peter's Square.
From Notre Dame to Prague, anti-Semetic European art graces numerous church facades.
Scholars claim that James is the son of Mary and thus the brother of Jesus Christ.
In his first two years as leader of the Church, Francis has sought to bring openness, consultation and humility to the Vatican.
Christian women gather in the Galilee to commemorate International Women's Day by discussing feminist issues.
“Was this the house where Jesus grew up? It is impossible to say on archaeological grounds” Dark wrote in Biblical Archaeology Review.
By JNS.ORG
“Jesus fasted for forty days and forty nights” (Mt 4:2)
By BEATA ANDONIA/ TRAVELUHJAH
The original church cave on top of which the church rests is believed to be the fourth oldest church in the Holy Land and one of the holiest churches in the world.
By ELISA MOED/TRAVELUJAH
Christians from around the world flocked to the Banks of the Jordan River to celebrate the Feast of the Epiphany.
If Jesus was tried at the site near the Tower of David rather than at the Antonia Fortress, pilgrims have been walking the wrong path when following the Stations of the Cross.
Numerous Palestinian officials claim that Jesus was a Palestinian, and are calling him both a Palestinian "martyr" and a "messenger of peace."
Christians represented more than half (53%) of all incoming tourists to Israel in 2014.
To pass each level in the game players must overcome challenges and correctly answer questions about biblical verses.
More than 250,000 Christians have fled Northern Iraq amidst ISIS persecution.
“Gathering dust in the British Library is a document that takes us into the missing years of Jesus' life,” the book states.
The movement is part of a larger debate on issues of ethnic identity in Israel as well as the treatment of its Arab minority.
What do Jonah and the whale have to do with where Jesus was really buried and a trip to Rome?
The hatred, which once united the Jews almost as strongly as their religion, today seems ready to split them.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Comment les pentecôtistes américains cherchent à se rapprocher du judaïsme, au point d’adopter ses pratiques, et de militer haut et fort pour la sécurité de l’Etat d’Israël
By DAN HUMMEL
Passivité des Eglises chrétiennes face aux tentatives de réécrire la biographie de Jésus
By MICHELE MAZEL
Des travaux ont été entrepris afin de restaurer l’Edicule du Saint-Sépulcre qui menaçait de s’écrouler. Une occasion unique pour les archéologues d’ouvrir le tombeau de Jésus
By BEN FISHER
La propagande palestinienne puise dans l’antisémitisme chrétien. Au mépris des persécutions de chrétiens qui se poursuivent dans les Territoires
By BARRY SHAW
Célébrée dans le monde entier, souvent pour des raisons plus commerciales que religieuses, on oublie que cette fête chrétienne a commencé ici, en Israël.
By MARTIN ALARGENT
The aim of an upcoming Bethlehem conference is not peace, but division and bias against the Jewish state.
Jesus of Nazareth is the theme of a large and impressive exhibition at the Israel Museum.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Sometimes called the Way of the Cross or the Way of Sorrow, the Via Dolorosa represents the route that Jesus followed, according to tradition, from condemnation to crucifixion.
By AVIVA BAR-AM
Coexistence meets the silver screen as Israelis adorned with cloth embroided by Palestinians tell the world's most famous biblical tale.
By AMY SPIRO
The 3km march draws in people from all over the world, united in love for Jerusalem and the people of Israel.
By UDI SHAHAM
'The State of Israel must punish those who were responsible for such acts because it could easily lead to serious and unpredictable consequence,' cautions Council of Catholic Churches in Jerusalem.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The site is believed to be the home of apostles Andrew, Peter and Philip.
A visit to Jerusalem's Terra Sancta sheds new light on the historical route of the Via Dolorosa and renews the hope for a dialogue in the tension-fraught capital.
By JOY BERNARD
The site is a popular destination among religious pilgrims.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Archaeologists unearth Byzantine-era marble statue near site of former entrance to ancient port city.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
ACRI lawyer Tal Hassin said that mental health personnel “are under unfounded pressures and threats.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Clip depicts Jesus bearing the cross just as he is about to be sent to the gas chambers at Auschwitz.
The Israel Museum puts Jesus in the spotlight, but with a
largely local slant, in an exhibition of 150 works by 40 artists,
including Reuven Rubin, Marc Chagall and Moshe Castel.
By BARRY DAVIS
A former priest presents Jesus in a new light.
By ALEXANDER ZVIELLI
Drawing on the Infancy Gospel of Thomas, a scholar offers a different portrait of the young Jesus.
Embrace that love and feel salvation, he proclaims; love floats in the air around him.
By PAMELA PELED
The 82-year-old South African-born artist is pulling no punches in the To Expose the Demons – Unshown Works exhibition.
Tehran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, used his Twitter account to lambaste Israel by invoking Jesus.
Jerusalem is heaving with Christian pilgrims from around the world this weekend for the Christian festival of Easter.
By Camilla Schick
Thousands of Christian worshipers pack into Church of the Holy Sepulchre for lighting ceremony on Easter's eve.
Masses retrace route Jesus took along Via Dolorosa to his crucifixion in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
"She is conscious but very sleepy," says hospital spokesperson; police arrest 4 Palestinian teenagers, deem attack nationalistically motivated.
Our readers weigh in.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Readers respond to the latest Jerusalem Post articles.
History is chock full of evil dogmas that have led to unspeakable human atrocities. Those ideologies remain alive and well, only somewhat mutated for the 21st century.
By BRIAN SCHRAUGER
Why do they go out of their way to deny the undeniable Jewishness of Jesus according to their own biblical commentaries?
In my political forecast for the year ahead, I see an Israeli unity government forming, Obama further appeasing Iran, and Abbas in the dock for war crimes.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
For such a time as this, Happy Christmas from the Holy Land.
Redefined depictions of his life all but surrounded Manger Square, the place where Francis conducted a mass.
There is little question that Christendom’s anti-Semitic history sowed the seeds for the unthinkable and John’s Gospel played an outsized role.
By PAUL LIBEN
And where there is eudaimonic predominance, even among those who express low levels of hedonic happiness, we find exactly the opposite.
By JONATHAN ROSENBLUM
"It's a dangerous lie that is a hybrid between Palestinian nationalism and the ultimate Islamic replacement theology."
By JONATHAN FELDSTEIN