jewish law

Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The couple is being sued by Washington lawyer Jeffrey Lovitky, who alleges they failed to disclose investments in two law firms.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Filmmaker Eliyahu Ungar-Sargon’s latest documentary takes a powerful look at the practice of infant circumcision from a uniquely Jewish perspective.
By REBECCA WALD
While the death penalty is on the books in the State of Israel, the country has only civilly executed one person in its 65 year history.
By DAVID NEKRUTMAN
The priestly blessing is a Divine mandate, and as such its power is infinite.
The 1,500-year-old tablet is chiseled with 20 lines of Samaritan script.
By REUTERS
US husband-and-wife legal team Stanley and Susan Rosenblatt never doubted they could achieve the impossible.
By LAURA KELLY
Microphones, like the issue of separation of the sexes during prayers, had long been one of the dividing lines between orthodox and conservative congregations.
By SAM SOKOL
Le Grand Rabbin Sitruk était avant tout un enseignant exceptionnel dont la voix a rapproché des milliers des juifs de la Torah.
By RAV YOSSEF HAIM SITRUK
Pour la première fois, un congrès international réunit rabbins et professionnels. Ils proclament ensemble qu’il faut arrêter les violences et permettre à toutes les communautés d’acquérir les outils nécessaires pour faire de la société un endroit plus sain. Retour sur cet événement exceptionnel
By JOSEPHA BOUGNON,HELOISE FAYET,ANTONIA REISS
Dimanche 23 novembre, elle a été adoptée à 15 voix contre 5 par le cabinet ministériel. Pourquoi la loi sur l’Etat-nation fait-elle autant de vagues?
By SYLVIE BERGER
Alors que la Loi sur l’Etat juif continue de diviser la coalition, certains pensent que Netanyahou en fait un prétexte : il n’aurait plus confiance en ses partenaires et souhaiterait des élections
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Israel’s abortion policy is an all-too-rare example of a compromise that gives both sides something important.
By EVELYN GORDON
Nishmat features a halachic consultant program, which provides free information on sensitive issues online, over the phone.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Despite medical advancements lengthening lifespans, religious establishment makes it difficult for Israelis with Down syndrome to marry under Jewish law.
Religious Jews have traditionally not kept dogs as pets, despite the many benefits of doing so. What is the place of pooches in Judaism?
By RUTH JUDAH
Mavoi Satum director Batya Kahana-Dror says the solutions for women denied a divorce by their husbands can be found in Jewish law, as long as it is applied correctly.
By PEGGY CIDOR
As Asher Grunis leaves the stage, the debate on judicial intervention and whether the new chief justice will be for or against it has been reignited.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The draft still includes a clause that demotes Arabic from being an official language to being one with "special status."
By LAHAV HARKOV
MKs unleash verbal assault on committee chairman Slomiansky.
The nation-state bill has proved to be a topic of contention in the Knesset, where now MKs are butting heads over its impact on Jewish identity in Israel.
The lawsuit filed on Wednesday argues that the demand for a woman seeking to immerse alone to sign a disclaimer form violates her privacy and dignity.
By JEREMY SHARON
The Israeli Chief Rabbinate currently has a monopoly over the issuing of kashrut certificates, though a recent High Court ruling has opened the door to a shift in the status quo.
Rubinstein was credited with being an expert not only in Jewish Law but also in legal and Jewish ethics.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Husband in question has refused to give a divorce for 17 years and has sat in jail for most of that time.
Jewish law regards saving one life as saving a whole world and as providing consolation to those who have lost loved ones.
The poll results come against the background of controversial comments made by two prominent national-religious rabbis in recent weeks that aroused intense opposition.
A valid complaint indicates that the judge made one of a variety of possible errors.
The IDI pointed out that about 2,500 private member bills were proposed in this Knesset, and very few make it through the legislative process.
The publicly proposed bills cannot be Basic Laws or amendments to Basic Laws, which have constitutional status, or deal with foreign relations, national security or taxation among others.
Normally, the only kind of testimony that can be used to convict a defendant, any defendant from a petty thief to an arch terrorist, is testimony made by witnesses in court.
Kulanu MK Azaria says ensuring availability of leisure activities must be done in tandem to Zohar’s bill.
While large scale reform of religious life in Israel failed to materialize, efforts to liberalize current religious services were partially successful.
Accroding to a religious services group, during the last 10 years more than 200 women have been required to perform ceremony in order to enable them to remarry after losing a husband.
Livni, Peri block controversial Likud legislation hours after PM openly backed it; Bennett plans to vote against all Hatnua, Yesh Atid initiatives.
Grunis: It’s illegal and harms the values of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state
Vote would put an end to a bitter coalition fight that has at times severely destabilized the government.
By JEREMY SHARON,LAHAV HARKOV
Military rabbinate says only using small amount of non-Israel fruits and vegetables.
Understanding Jewish law through musical melodies
By HAIM WATZMAN
Deal, which mandates automatic acceptance of RCA credentials, not formally signed yet; rabbinate refuses to comment.
Observant Jews tend to have in mind a specific view of what law is and how it operates
By JOSHUA BERMAN/MOSAIC
Stav hopes that Israel’s rabbis will be more sensitive to secular values; the crux of the rabbinate’s policy, though, will remain the same.
By BEN SALES/ JTA
ITIM director: It's unconscionable that Conversion Authority discouraging spouses of Israelis to convert in national system.
Religious soldiers denied option of using earplugs in ceremonies in which women sing.
Ask the rabbi: Jewish law forbids not only illicit sexual relations, but also actions which might lead to such behavior.
By SHLOMO BRODY
Community leaders from across Europe gather in Warsaw for the Conference of European Rabbis, efforts to ban 'shechita' are high on the agenda.
Ask the rabbi: Modern bankruptcy statutes usually aim to protect the debtor while still recompensing creditors (at least partially).
Practice promoted as solution for the abundance of single women, Arab demographic threat and the predicament of seeking extramarital relations.
By JONAH MANDEL
Rabbi Neria Gutel says question of whether to annul a conversion does not divide national religious and haredi rabbis.
In addition to evaluating what aspects of your Jewish identity matter, be honest about your personality traits and their compatibilities.
By SASHA INGBER/JOINTMEDIA NEWS SERVICE
Supporters of hunger strikes say Jewish law allows people to take certain risks to better their fortunes. Are they right?
By RABBI SHLOMO BRODY
US husband-and-wife legal team Stanley and Susan Rosenblatt never doubted they could achieve the impossible
Jewish tradition sets precedents for paying proper wages and proper treatment of the poor and the worker.
By REUVEN HAMMER
The book asserts that under certain circumstances Jewish law permits the killing of non-Jews, including civilians and young children.
According to Jewish law, may one place a memorial wreath at a military funeral?
Rabbi Zvi Hirsch's contributions to Jewish law, mysticism, and hassidic thought.
By LEVI COOPER
When confronted with death, we are supposed to react with the words, “The Lord has given, the Lord has taken, blessed be the name of the Lord.”
Matters become more complex on Shabbat, when it is biblically prohibited to kill any creature unless it poses an acute health danger.
One can only hope that both sides will work together to ensure that the central mitzva of saving lives is maintained at the highest standard.
Does Halacha permit the medical separation of conjoined twins?
Many ultra-Orthodox rabbis view use of state courts, in Israel and in the Diaspora, as a violation of a principle of Jewish law.
Report shows 10,694 couples divorced last year; Rights Group: Rabbinate misleading, hiding data on "chained women."
Amar addressed the issue of financial management after being approached by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel.
Investigations against rabbis who approve book also to be closed; Weinstein: Not enough evidence of intention to incite.
Bill also cites Jewish law restrictions against change of building's use from holy to non-sanctified purposes.
Knesset Constitution, Law, Justice C'tee approve new bill; may require courts to hold hearings on punitive sanctions for men who refuse to give wives 'get.'
Research shows majority of people who send out holiday gift baskets exceed by far the minimum number required by Jewish law.
By REBECCA ANNA STOIL
Above all Akiva placed love at the center of his worldview – love of God, love of Israel, love of humanity, love of Torah, love of the Land of Israel.
The Leviathan fixed gas rig has been approved at a distance of 7.5 to 10 km. from shore, compared to the 60 km for the Tanin and Karish gas fields.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Service in the IDF is a halachic duty incumbent upon every Jew living in the State of Israel.
Aguna Day is a public appeal to the entire Jewish people to remember the agunot, to acknowledge the phenomenon, to root out get-refusers and to unequivocally condemn them and their behavior.
By PNINA OMER
Unbeknownst to even keen observers of Jewish life, about half of those who identify as Jews but were not born Jewish never underwent formal rabbinic conversion.
By JTA
If the medical community determines the drug is an effective treatment for pain, Jewish law raises no barriers to its use for palliative purposes.
By MARK WASHOFSKY
It is a tragedy for the rest of us because it will contribute mightily to the atomization of our identity.
By JOEL H. GOLOVENSKY
Jewish, moral and enjoyable lives can be lead by keeping our desires in check, setting moral boundaries for ourselves.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
Justice Elon characterized the Jewish heritage and the democratic tradition and the task of the courts to interweave them.
By BERNARD AUERBACH
Authorities have refused to let single women immerse in their mikvaot because they believe that mikvaot should only be used by married women.
By SETH FARBER
There is nothing intrinsically wrong with lending money with interest just as there is nothing wrong with renting out any of my other belongings.
By MIRIAM KOSMAN
Significant component of the Jewish concept of 'tzniut' is maintaining the inherent sanctity and privacy of our bodies.
By YOSEF LANDA
We again call upon the Knesset not to look for ways around this issue so that we will no longer have the situation in which some brothers go to war, while others sit idly by, rather all will share the burden, as the Torah envisioned.
My parents taught me that killing is wrong, especially to settle an argument. So why did some of my friends say it was okay to kill Yitzhak Rabin?
By SHALEV FRIEDMAN
Ness Ziona joins Jerusalem atop BSL standings with tight triumph; Gilboa/Galil, Holon also win.
By ALLON SINAI
Rabbi Yuval Cherlow has argued that Jewish law would oppose any call for the direct targeting of the captured soldier.