jews and muslims

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Dozens of people including Balad party MPs Haneen Zoabi and Basel Ghattas demonstrated against the bill on Wednesday night in Jaffa.
By BEN LYNFIELD
“In the name of God, we, people of the Holy Land and leaders of its religious communities are gathered to take upon ourselves to relentlessly seek peace in the Land,” declared the religious leaders.
By JEREMY SHARON
The call to prayer, which usually lasts a few minutes, is sounded five times a day, first at dawn and last in the evening.
By ADAM RASGON
For the more than 150 participants at the Muslim Jewish Conference 2016, Tisha Be’av 5776 came at the end of a long and intense week of dialogue, introspection, and in many ways tangible progress.
By ZACK PYZER
Despite the existence of significant religious sites for Judaism, Islam and Christianity on both Mount Zion and the Temple Mount, only one seems to periodically explode with tensions. Why?
By PEGGY CIDOR
"There are big gaps between the Arab sectors and the Jewish population: gaps in resources, gaps in enforcing the law, gaps in rights and gaps in obligations,” said Netanyahu.
By HERB KEINON,ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
“It may be too much to ask Arabs and Jews to be friends, but at least we should stop the hate.”
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Rep Franks: Lack of resolve in protecting religious freedoms emboldens those who have no compunction suppressing it.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Tourist may face legal charges for "disturbing public order."
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
"If we continued to hide our heads, we would be like the Jews in exile who are afraid of non Jews," says the 20-year-old who has received death threats.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
"Whatsapp is Jewish, Twitter is Jewish, Facebook is Jewish, Instagram is Jewish." Snapchat is also included in the list.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The Muslim Leadership Initiative, run by the Shalom Hartman Institute, is reshaping the way in which American Muslims engage with their Jewish counterparts.
By DAVID BRINN
Citing anti-Semitic writings by Busuladzic, the Israeli Embassy expressed its disapproval of the honor in a letter to the regional government
By JTA
Educational book on nursing said Jews 'may be vocal and demanding of assistance.'
By AMY SPIRO
“Instead of importing conflicts, we are exporting coexistence.”
The professor became nervous when a staff member revealed his Jewish identity.
By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Wilson Chowdry, chairman of the British Pakistani Christian Association, took up Benkald’s cause with the Pakistani High Commission in London.
Philadelphia Muslims decry attack and pitch in to help clean up.
By TAMARA ZIEVE,DANIELLE ZIRI
A number of churches and an office building also offered up their space.
‘They said their objective is to make sure people are treated fairly,’ council head says.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Last year was the first time that the king of Bahrain marked Hanukka.
Qatanani, who heads the Islamic Center of Passaic County, denies he was ever a part of the militant group, which the US and European Union classify as a terrorist organization.
"If we see antisemitism, it will be our obligation as the city of New York to stand against it,” said New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio.
By JOSH SOLOMON
According to police, the gunman approached the men from behind and shot both in the head at close range in the Ozone Park neighborhood.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Events included numerous talks and discussions, joint Jum’ah and Shabbat services, and a visit to Sachsenhasuen concentration camp near Berlin where interfaith prayers were held.
By JOSH DELL
The lifework of a former jihadist is to “get the truth out” about Israel and help others do so too.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
In his new role as the American Jewish Committee’s director of Muslim-Jewish relations,
Robert Silverman has his work cut out.
By NOA AMOUYAL
One of the visitors to the synagogue has terminal cancer and was visiting different houses of worship with her mother to learn about different religions.
Suspect allegedly screamed: "I want to see the blood of Muslims on the street!"
King Mohammed V kept the lives and property of the country’s Jews under his protection.
Despite growing up sympathetic to the Palestinians, Amna Farooqi grew closer to Zionism during college, even going so far as to spend a semester studying at Hebrew University in Jerusalem.
By SAM SOKOL
According to the findings, Israel invoked the least favorable reactions, with 13 percent of Christians expressing negative feelings as opposed to 62 percent of Muslims.
The plea came from a number of Jewish communities in the Netherlands following an Islamist’s slaying on Jan. 9 of four Jews at a kosher supermarket near Paris.
Britain's top counter-terror police officer confirmed on Friday that they would increase their presence and patrols around synagogues and Jewish schools.
By JERRY LEWIS
Controversy is over new curriculum rules due to be introduced this academic year that will force schools to teach about at least two or more religions.
Mahmoud al Habbash demands Western Wall be returned to PA, yet remain open to Jewish worship.
One of the Jewish state’s longest serving ambassadors, Oybek Eshonov is proud of his country’s rich Jewish heritage.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Until the leading Islamic scholars provide a peaceful theology that clearly contradicts the violent views of the IS, the existence of a “moderate Islam” must be questioned.
By TAWFIK HAMID
A Jerusalem-based peace initiative is attracting settlers, haredim, left-wingers and Arabs.
For decades, the Jerusalem Rotary Club has granted modest scholarships to worthy high school students in the capital.
By GAVRIEL FISKE
The partnership will ensure that vulnerable refugees in Greece benefit from legal assistance, strategic litigation, and advocacy to advance refugee rights.
"I’m a stateless Zionist," says Sahdman Zaman, who was banned from his home country after visiting Israel.
“The event was great,” said Ben, a student. “We learned a lot about American culture and met a lot of people from Israeli culture – Jews and Arabs. I think we can live together just like they did."
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Yisrael Beytenu MK Ilatov says Tibi inciting religious conflict over law.
"We don't want to give excuses to fundamentalist Muslims to convince young people that the others are anti-Islam."
“The problem could also be resolved through dialogue and agreement, but all the right-wing wants to do is create a provocation,” Joint List MK tells Post.
Since its founding, the foundation has completed over 4,000 projects, including a number of cultural, community and research-based institutions for Arabs and Jews.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,GREER FAY CASHMAN
Christians, Muslims and Jews to build joint house of worship in Jerusalem.
By BARRY DAVIS
A poll presented on Channel 2’s “Meet the Press” Saturday night found that only a third (34 percent) of Israelis support separating Jews and Arabs in maternity wards.
A number of excellent classical ensembles to participate in the annual musical tribute to the composer.
By MAXIM REIDER
Three members of the Jewish extremist group Lehava face charges of incitement and racism as well.
The intention behind the bill, said one of the bill's makers, was to ensure that the stories of what happened to Jews in and from Arab lands and Iran should be part of the school curriculum.
A Galilee gourmet ice cream venture builds bridges between Jews and Arabs.
By MICHAL LEVERTOV
The call for clearer labeling comes after it was revealed that the majority of meat sold in UK supermarkets are prepared according to Islamic law.
Study suggests Jews experience preferential treatment over other faith groups; Muslims, pagans, atheists experience most discrimination.
As head of the Orthodox Union Israel, Rabbi Avi Berman speaks to the organization’s many initiatives, which strive to connect Jews of disparate backgrounds.
Students of the medical school are some of the country’s best and brightest citizens, be they Christian Arab, Muslim or Jew – serving as a model of coexistence.
By QANTA AHMED
At the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jewish and Arab students frequently cross paths with ample opportunity to talk about the conflict, but rarely talking about it with each other.
By GUY GOREN
Egyptians are reassessing 1950s-era nationalization policies that squeezed out the Jewish community and other ethnic minorities.
Egyptian court sentences 155 Muslim Brotherhood supporters to jail terms and gives 54 of them life sentences.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
The graves that were damaged are located in a cemetery outside the eastern wall of the Old City.
One line from George Orwell’s 1984 changed Hussein’s life: “You are never crazy even if you are a minority of one.”
By DOV LIPMAN
The Middle East Forum commissioned the Smith Institute to carry out a survey to find out what what Israelis think about convincing Palestinians that they lost their century-long war with Zionism.
By DANIEL PIPES
As Jews, we know all too well the fear of the hangman’s noose.
By JOE ROBERTS
I hope that this banquet and many similar other events will bring people one step closer to peace and help them believe in the possibility of unity and solidarity.
By ADNAN OKTAR
Our nation faces a real crisis of neighbors becoming strangers. We know more about world events but less about each other.
By SALAAM BHATTI
The early calls to prayers by muezzins in not-solocal mosques are often impossible to ignore in my Jerusalem neighborhood.
By LIAT COLLINS
Never before in history and likely never again will such a small group of people create such influence as did Jews in the 20th century.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
By ELI KAVON
To watch the students interact with each other, coaching one another, encouraging one another and befriending one another is equally delightful.
By GIL TROY
The distortion of history is pervasive in the West and in the Arab and Islamic world and must be challenged.
"After the riots the French authorities announced they would take measures to improve the integration of minorities; Yet to date this issue remains hugely problematic."
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
"Changing the status quo is what is needed in these challenging times, not maintaining it."
By NATAN GALILI
It is high time the government also made it clear that those people who desecrate Muslim and Christian sites in Israel are the full equivalent of anti-Semitic hooligans, terrorists.
By DAVID NEWMAN
If the Arab world could come to terms with the existence of a Jewish state with a Muslim minority in its midst, then it might offer enough cover for the Palestinian Arabs to move forward.
By ERIC R. MANDEL
Dr. King’s message teaches us that we can only be satisfied when all human rights are obtained – not just a few.
By CHLOE VALDARY
I was born in Haifa, but since I moved my elderly mother to Jerusalem in 1997, I have rarely visited there and when I have, it has usually been to Haifa University on Mount Carmel.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
In the real world, three days after the kidnapping became public knowledge, those who claim to promote moral causes are largely silent.
By Gerald Steinberg
I strongly concur with Caroline B. Glick’s diagnosis of the fatal failings of the two-state formula, and disagree just as strongly with the prescription she offers to remedy them.
By MARTIN SHERMAN
"Any permanent Israeli-Palestinian accord must include the total return of Israeli sovereignty over this holiest of Jewish shrines."
By Jerusalem Post Readers
Demonology represents a fascinating case of evolving beliefs among Jews.
By SHLOMO BRODY
Ian Johnson's new study is classic 1950s intrigue, complete with rehabilitated Nazis, CIA-front organizations and dueling Soviet-American ambitions.
Keith Ellison said "At the time, I did not grasp [Louis] Farrakhan’s antisemitism," also expresses regret for opposition to assistance for Israel during last Gaza war.
“What’s happened as a result of the poisonous atmosphere that Trump has created is that American Muslims are desperate for allies.”