jordan israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Following an incident in July, the embassy’s entire staff – including the guard and ambassador Einat Schlein – were returned to Israel
By BEN LYNFIELD
A Jordanian minister has called for mass protests against US President Trump's decision to move the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Jordan demands that Israel launch criminal proceedings against security guard at the embassy who killed two Jordanians in what he called self-defense.
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
Amman says that Israel’s ambassador will not be allowed to return until an embassy security guard involved in the killing of two Jordanians is put on trial.
By DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE
King Abdullah of Jordan held a press conference in which he said 'all efforts will be made to ensure a just trial' involving the Israeli security guard who shot two Jordanians dead.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
A quarter of Jordanian parliament members signed a petition to call back ambassador to Israel, hundreds protested in Amman calling for Jordanian-Israeli peace treaty to be abolished.
By MAARIV ONLINE,JPOST.COM STAFF
Abdullah said that Israel's handling of the incident was “unacceptable and provocative.”
By HERB KEINON
Diplomatic immunity is for more than blocking small time issues like parking tickets.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Tensions sparked recently regarding the Temple Mount when three Israeli-Arab terrorists killed two policemen by Lions’ Gate last Friday.
The Israeli Embassy in Amman said it will look into the situation and send a formal complaint to the Jordanian Tourism Ministry.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
The film, which opened in the United States on Friday, took in an estimated $103.1 million over the weekend and $223 million worldwide.
By JTA
Ahmad Daqamseh was released Sunday after serving a 20 year sentence for the 1997 "Island of Peace" attack.
The so-called “muezzin bill,” after the Muslim call to prayer, was authorized by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation on Sunday.
King warns failure to reach a two-state solution inflames "violence and extremism in the region."
By ARIEL WHITMAN
PMO: There is absolutely no basis to Jordanian claims that Israel is violating Temple Mount status quo.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The king stated: "As the defender of Jerusalem's holy places, Jordan acted and will keep acting against Israeli violations until east Jerusalem will be liberated from Israeli occupation."
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
"I was trained as a pilot not to cooperate with Israel, but to fight it," Majdi al-Samdi is reported to have told his superiors.
After facing a backlash for the comments from the Muslim Brotherhood and other political rivals, Sheikh Halabi releases two new videos.
Monarch makes comments to UN General Assembly amid tensions over Temple Mount.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Israeli police raided the plaza outside Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque on Sunday in what they said was a bid to head off Palestinian attempts to disrupt visits by Jews and foreign tourists.
Prime minister phones Hashemite monarch after pilot's execution at the hands of terror group.
Ambassador Walid Obeidat was recalled shortly after the site was closed to Muslim worshipers in the aftermath of the terrorist shooting attack against Temple Mount activist Yehuda Glick.
The Brotherhood members are accused of creating a secret military organization and planning to carry out terrorist attacks in the West Bank.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Adnan Abu Uda, the King's previous chief of office, says attack on synagogue was "natural reaction," and of no connection to Jordan.
"Death to Israel," crowds chanted in several cities, with activists demanding that Israel's embassy in Amman be closed.
By REUTERS
Official state media says the envoy is being returned home due to Israeli policies on Temple Mount.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,MICHAEL WILNER
Continued aggression against holy sites will bring an intifada, says former official.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON,TOVAH LAZAROFF,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Jordanian newspaper says leaders met in Amman; Prime Minister's Office does not comment on report.
Plants slated to compete with China in cheap production are projected to provide 13,000 jobs for Jordanians and Israelis.
By DROR FEUER/GLOBES
"The workers agreement with Jordan is a suitable solution that all sides will benefit from," says Shalom.
By NIV ELIS
The Israelis were reportedly found carrying tens of thousands of dollars and were investigated on suspicion of money laundering.
Jordanian premier says any action premature as joint-investigation is still underway.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Last week, IDF soldiers killed a Jordanian judge at the Allenby Bridge border crossing after Israeli authorities said he tried to steal a guard's rifle.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN/THE MEDIA LINE
Le traité israélo-jordanien met surtout l’accent sur la coopération en matière de sécurité. Malgré les espoirs initiaux, le grand rêve de paix ne s’est jamais réalisé.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Weissbrod succeeds Einat Schlein, whom the Jordanians demanded be replaced following a shooting incident at the embassy compound last July.
The decision comes three weeks after US President Trump sparked international furor by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and the future site of the US embassy.
By LAUREN S. MARCUS
Israel has found in the past that its apparently warm relations can quickly turn sour.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
King Abdullah tweeted: “Appreciate @ POTUS, US administration active engagement to defuse Al Haram Al Sharif crisis. Coordination remains key to avoid further crises.”
By MICHAEL WILNER,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Israel said the security officer had acted in self-defense when he shot his attacker while his father said the young teenager had no militant links.
“I am happy to see you, happy that things ended the way they did.”
Rather then breaking off ties, both leaders used the embassy shooting to wager a behind the scenes deal that allowed both Netanyahu and King Abdullah to claim victory.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Prime minister says officials working at all levels to bring affair to a swift close.
While the world press reports on developments in Jordan, Israeli media forced to play catch up.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
While the Jordanians and Israelis got along, the two Israelis on panel sparred.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Daqamseh receives hero’s welcome, says "normalization with Zionists a lie."
Ahmad Daqamseh murdered the children while they were on a school field trip in March 1997.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Zionist Union MK Erel Margalit: "Israel can help improve the lives of 600,000 Jordanians on the other side of the river."
President urges Western countries to make regional stability in the Mideast a priority.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Israel, motivated by fears about the stability of Jordan, has blocked the sale of drones to the kingdom and is building a new high-tech border fence.
Exciting family visits along the prestate sites of Aliya Bet
By MEITAL SHARABI
Some staff have already returned to the Israeli embassy in Amman.
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
Jordanian experts say kingdom must forge ahead with Red Sea-Dead Sea canal despite Jerusalem's threats.
Who really gave Trump the leaked intelligence?
During his prison term, Daqamseh expressed pride for his actions and was publicly praised by his mother. Even Hussein Mejalli, Jordan’s justice minister at the time, called him a hero.
In March 2015, Jordan, a state that lacks any local energy resources, signed a deal with Russia to build the Kingdom's first two nuclear power plants by the end of 2025.
Director of a Jordanian think tank focused on Israel says part of his mission is to change
his country’s public opinion of the Jewish State.
Five years after the Syrian conflict began, more than a million Syrians are still living in Jordan with little hope of returning home.
Seven militants were killed in clashes that began on Tuesday night and lasted till dawn, with one police officer also killed.
Egypt has also signed a letter stating its intent to sign an agreement to receive natural gas from Leviathan, but has not yet followed through with those plans.
"There is no doubt that ISIS is trying to penetrate (Jordan)," says Amos Gilad
Sheikh Ali Halabi said in a video distributed via social media that Jews can be killed during war only, and that killing them at other times is a betrayal.
A group of dancing Hassidic Jews singing wedding songs in Queen Alia International Airport arouse anger on Jordanian social media and in the government.
By DOV LIEBER
Speaking to Al-Arabiya television, Safi Yousef said that ISIS’ “terrorist actions are far from the meaning of Islam.”
Experts: Delay does not constitute a setback for Israel.
By SHARON UDASIN
Muath al-Kasaesbeh fell into captivity after his fighter jet was hit by a heat-seeking missile ten days ago.
Fight against Islamic State also to be on agenda when two leaders meet.
The peace agreement, signed in the Arava 20 years ago on October 26, 1994, cemented perhaps the closest relationship between Israel and any Arab state.
In '60 Minutes' interview, king of Jordan warns that Islamic State is self financing and poses threat to the entire region; state's army has retaliated to "contacts" with militants on the border.
The 621-billion cubic meter Leviathan gas reservoir, off of Haifa, is expected to begin flowing in 2017.
Hundreds of protesters, prevented by police from approaching the building, also demanded the government shut the Israeli embassy and scrap Jordan's peace treaty with Jewish state.
In short order, a mob surrounded the embassy...
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Now is the time to bridge the differences, not rumble on the Allenby Bridge.
By LIAT COLLINS
Hopefully, the Amman shooting incident will be solved through intensive political and diplomatic contacts before it grows to a major bilateral and regional crisis.
By ELY KARMON
Israel needs to think twice before retreating into a shell of silence and allowing media outlets hostile to the Jewish state to present their slanted version of events.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Every once in a while, the Jordanian people are given a chance to express how they really feel about Israel. It’s ugly.
This regional approach is misguided and will not ultimately succeed as one may have hoped. Certain achievements may indeed be reached, but they will be limited and kept under wraps.
By ELIE PODEH
A first-hand look at how the West’s most faithful Sunni Arab ally is confronting Islamic State.
By JOEL ROSENBERG
Why apologize before starting the joint investigation with Jordan? Israel has already admitted guilt.
By Jerusalem Post Readers