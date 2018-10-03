kristallnacht

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The organization BDS Campaign in Berlin urged on its website people to participate in the boycott-Israel event at the city’s Potsdam Square under the slogan of “For A World Without Walls.”
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Arnie Pritchard said his mother wasn’t “gifted with nerves of steel,” yet she endured so much risk to save the lives of Jewish children.
By PAM MCLOUGHLIN / NEW HAVEN REGISTER CONN.
Synagogue in Freiburg, Germany, was destroyed during Kristallnacht in November 1938.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Grynszpan had said after his arrest that he was prompted by Germany’s deportation of his parents and 12,000 other Jews of Polish origin in August 1938.
By JTA
The drive to advance Kristallnacht as a means to turn Israel into an abnormal state is not limited to Germany but is in vogue across Western Europe.
Some believe the gathering has been repurposed for anti-Israel political reasons.
By SAM SOKOL
Joint List MK Haneen Zoabi, speaking at Dutch Kristallnacht memorial event, criticizes on Israeli public for "remaining silent" on Palestinian oppression.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Gunter Kosse and his family left Germany after their store was destroyed in the Nazi pogrom of Kristallnacht, they realized they weren't safe.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
Coalition MKs blast Zoabi for comparing Israelis to Nazis
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON,JTA
For 100-year-old activist Ralph Goldman,it’s one party after another – hosted by family members, the Joint Distribution Committee and the Israel Cultural Foundation.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
A small synagogue echoing a great people's fight for survival.
By ANNIKA HERNROTH-ROTHSTEIN
In anti-Semitic attack, memorials to victims of Nazis in city of Greifswald uprooted on day marking 74 years since Kristallnacht.
Pessia Goldstein made aliya from Shanghai in 1949via three ships and a sealed ‘liberty train’.
By DAVID GEFFEN
Marchers take to the streets in Brooklyn neighborhood where swastikas were spray painted, cars set on fire on Kristallnacht anniversary.
By JORDANA HORN, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Marchers take to the streets in Brooklyn neighborhood where swastikas were spray painted, cars set alite on Kristallnacht anniversary.
NYC Mayor, ADL condemn use of Nazi imagery, arson in predominately Jewish neighborhood on 73rd anniversary of Kristallnacht.
Choice of guest speaker in Frankfurt was German-born French author Alfred Grosser but speech criticizing Israel has caused controversy.
By EJP
John Katten tells of the night the synagogue in Bamberg was burned to the ground – and how they escaped.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Group criticized the Obama administration’s decision to continue working with the PA even though the authority is now backed by Hamas.
The betrayal of the Czechs to appease Hitler was a clear sign that the British and French were unwilling to oppose Hitler by force
By EFRAIM ZUROFF
The night of broken glass.
By WALTER BINGHAM
A list of candidates who have taken cheek to a new high (or low)
By LIAT COLLINS
Kristallnacht was not an isolated incident. Rather it was a culmination of years of incitement and legal restrictions instituted by the Hitler regime against Germany’s Jews.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
"One can never understand what would motivate a modern nation to harness its resources to exterminate millions of human beings."
By CHARLES SAVENOR
The EU cannot decide on product labeling. It can only make recommendations.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Kerry would do well to learn and memorize Chaim Weizman’s wake-up call to Anthony Eden after Krystallnacht.
By SARAH HONIG
When a knock on the door meant terror - Let us never forget the brave Hershel Grynspan.
The anniversary of Kristallnacht should serve as an opportunity for the West to wake up to the rampant anti-Semitism engulfing the Arab world.
By ROBERT S. WISTRICH