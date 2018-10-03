03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778

kristallnacht, also known as the Night of Broken Glass, was a series of deadly attacks coordinated in Nazi Germany and Austria on the night of November 9, 1939 against the Jewish population. Throughout this night, Jewish owned businesses, synagogues, and other establishments with Jewish affiliation, were destroyed- their windows smashed and ransacked; Over 96 Jews were massacred, at least 300 committed suicide, and 30,000 arrested and taken to concentration camps. Over 7,000 Jewish owned businesses were destroyed, and over 1,000 synagogues burned. The kristallnacht was essentially a pre-cursor to the Nazi's "final solution" of extermination for the Jews.

