latin america

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Argentinian-born MK calls for Latin American countries to pressure Hamas in order to reach a long-term agreement that can bring security for Israel and economic growth in Gaza.
By LAHAV HARKOV
In the meeting, Nicaragua's foreign minister made clear Managua's backing for Palestinian statehood and full membership in the United Nations.
By REUTERS
“US Latinos are and will be important decision makers. It is important that the Jewish community is an ally and accompanies them in this process,” said Dina Siegel Vann.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
There is a massive creation of wealth that is taking place, and it’s not happening in Western Europe or in North America.
By AARON KATSMAN
“We woke up late to globalization, and there’s now a need to close gaps and even get ahead of competitors,” IAI CEO says.
By YUVAL AZULAI/GLOBES
Most form opinion on Jewish state from media, poll says.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Israel’s large defense firms will put their wares on display at the Latin American Aerospace & Defense Exhibition in Rio de Janeiro.
By YAAKOV KATZ
According to a Buenos Aires-based watchdog group monitoring online hatred, some 484 Spanish-language videos denying the Holocaust have received nearly 1.7 million views collectively during 2016.
By JTA
The majority of Latin American Jewish leaders believe that it is possible to live openly as a Jew in their countries.
Cuba also is becoming a more popular destination among young Israelis traveling after their army service.
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
According to local media reports, the raid lasted several hours at the homes where a 200-odd strong community live.
Strikingly few Israelis question what is prompting hordes of Latinos to move from their homes.
By RACHEL MYERSON
“Anti-Semitism is not a problem of the Jewish people, it’s a problem of human rights, and as such should be confronted.”
By GIL HOFFMAN
Nisman was found in his apartment with a bullet in his head and a pistol by his side, just before he was due to testify to the Argentine congress about his findings.
Genie Milgrom was raised Catholic in Cuba, but found a way back to her roots.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Founded in the 1980s by Israeli Shlomo Helbrans, the Lev Tahor practice an austere form of Judaism.
Foreign Ministry move comes after Central American country’s president announces support for Palestinian statehood bid at United Nations.
By HERB KEINON
Deputy FM Ayalon returns from Organization of American States meeting, tells 'Post' "we stopped the [Palestinian] momentum in Latin America."
Acting to block Palestinian statehood declaration, deputy FM says "We must conduct counter campaign to Palestinians."
The Israeli technology consists of hardware and software equipment, including the high definition cameras with License Plate Recognition.
Pepito’s brings South American street food to the shuk.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
The Latin American Fellowship program “is designed uniquely as a platform for Latino Christian students to voice their support for Israel while also educating their campuses and church communities.”
By DANIEL J. ROTH
"The Declaration is proof that interreligious coexistence is possible"
While not exactly a relaxing holiday, the PM’s current travels abroad provide him with a break where he can do what he enjoys most.
Mauricio Macri promises to set Latin America's third biggest economy on a more free-market course after a combined 12 years of leftist populism.
Alberto Nisman claimed that President Fernandez had covert links to Iranians involved in 94' bomb plot against Jewish and Israeli targets
Security forces clear vicinity after a "suspicious item" was found in Montevideo neighborhood, according to local media; no injuries reported.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Police in Lima previous confirmed arrest of man that they suspected of having links to an unnamed "international terrorist organization."
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas): Boston bomber "very likely" trained by extremists in Chechnya; Hezbollah a "national security concern."
By MICHAEL WILNER, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Venezuelan, Iranian leaders express mutual respect, fire anti-US snipes as Ahmadinejad starts Latin American trip.
Iranian president set to arrive in Venezuela as part of Latin American swing in the face of increasing sanctions.
Israel wins rare victory in Latin America with Colombian President Calderon announcement at World Jewish Congress meeting in Bogota.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
"The occupation that started in 1967 is morally and politically unsustainable, and must end," statement from UN chief says.
Latin leaders express support of Gaddafi, long seen as a fellow fighter against US influence in the world.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
President delivers remarks to ambassadors of Latin America and Caribbean countries.
US President Trump made clear that the rules of the diplomatic game between Israel and the Palestinians had changed.
If the current trend holds, it will take another 14 years before the Palestinians will no longer be able to muster 50% of the 193-member body to vote against Israel.
Guatemalan parliament to open a new pro-Israeli caucus.
Netanyahu also said that the ideas he had put forth at the UN about either changing or scrapping the Iranian deal are beginning to trickle down.
Prime Minister Netanyahu and Labor leader Avi Gabbay have very different strategies when it comes to international media.
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos lauded the country's relationship with Israel during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Bogota.
"A new era has begun," Netanyahu told reporters in Argentina.
Inside Israel's relationship with Latin America.
Does the timing of the prime minister's trip to Latin America work a little too well in his favor?
The new era is also a result of changing orientations among many countries in Latin America away from identification with the "third world," he said
Netanyahu left Sunday evening for Argentina, Colombia and Mexico, the first sitting Israeli prime minister to ever visit Latin America.
The prime minister and his wife spoke about the UN and their big trip to Latin America before boarding their plane headed for Argentina.
By HERB KEINON,ERIC SUMNER
According to Israel Radio, the injured, all in their 60s, suffered from minor to moderate injuries. One went though surgery overnight.
By LAURA SIGAL
Israel, where Toledo's wife has citizenship, said earlier on Sunday that Toledo would only be allowed into Israel when he "settles his matters" in Peru.
Peru has an extradition treaty with the United States but does not have one with Israel; Alejandro Toledo's wife has Israeli citizenship.
Netanyahu's appointment was barred in past from public service stemming from perjury indictment
Ballet Hispanico makes its Israeli debut in November.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Colombia was the only South American country that did not follow Brazil’s lead in 2010 and 2011 and recognize the Palestinian Authority as a Palestinian state.
The recently disclosed files further substantiate prior claims that exposed Israel's secret armament of the Argentine junta in the 1982 conflict with Britain.
Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández is set to seek congressional approval of a military agreement with Israel.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
“We understand the Argentinean desire to help with the global humanitarian crisis, but it is very important that terrorists don’t use this as a way to enter Argentina."
The Samuel Torres Group will jazz it up in Tel Aviv and Zichron.
By BARRY DAVIS
Israeli humanitarian aid agency IsraAID sending teams to support relief operations on the ground in the two countries.
Venezuelan opposition member calls to strengthen ties with Israel; Argentinian congressman says government confirmation of Nisman assassination could free country from Iranian influence.
El Salvador’s Ambassador Suzana Gun de Hasenson looks back on her close-to-40 years as a diplomat in the Jewish state.
President hosts some 26 present and future ambassadors who are or will be serving throughout South America.
Following in Trump's footsteps, Guatemalan president announced his country plans to move embassy to Jerusalem.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
President Jimmy Morales made the announcement his country would follow Trump and move its embassy to Jerusalem on Facebook.
New initiatives implemented to rekindle Jewish life in Argentina.
By DIEGO MELAMED
Muriel Asseraf will relocate to São Paulo and become the American Jewish C'tee's first permanent official to country.
Success of Palestinian statehood bid in region has leaders at AJC conference in Miami reconsidering approach.
Group allocates one million dollars towards the “Fund for the Jewish Future” to strengthen ties to young Jews in South America.
Zionist organization holds first parlay outside Israel in decades; aims to strengthen Jewish identity, fight anti-Semitism.
Communal Jewish leader at WJC say "Homegrown advocacy initiatives in
the region require Israeli gov’t support."
“In Venezuela we have state-sponsored anti-Semitism and anti-Israeliness... Our state media lets Arab speakers talk but does not allow us to respond.”
Center's Latin American rep. slams Nicaragua, Cuba, Venezuela for failing to condemn Libya's violent crackdown on popular uprising.
Uncovering the history behind Israel’s growing wave of Latin American immigrants.
By LEIGH CUEN
Casa de Chocolates made Latino-style chocolates by flavoring bittersweet chocolate ganache with tamarind or hot pepper sauce.
By FAYE LEVY,YAKIR LEVY
Iran is stirring the pot in Latin America for anti-Israel support.
By NEVILLE TELLER
The communities too often feel abandoned – or at least neglected – by the Jewish state to which they are so attached.
By DAVID BREAKSTONE
A sense of family and inspiration at the site of Jacob's biblical dream.
By KATHERINE KEENAN
IFJ official to ‘Post’: In the long term, we are going to see fewer journalists getting into these tough stories and war reporting.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Foreign Ministry’s deputy director-general for Latin America express Israel’s “surprise," “disappointment” at support by Honduras.
Knesset speaker calls int'l criticism of building in the city "mark of disgrace"; evangelicals self-identify as "Christian Zionists."
Pro-Palestinian rallies held in New York, South American country following similar demonstrations in London, Cape Town.
Cuba broke diplomatic relations with Israel in 1973 after the Yom Kippur War.
The fact that these countries were either absent or abstained from UN resolutions against Israel is striking and shows the administration’s message had a strong effect on this group of countries.
By ADRIANA CAMISAR
Guatemala made history this week, becoming the second country to announce the decision to return its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
By ILAN LOPEZ
By ASHLEY PERRY
Regarding 'PM: New era of ties between Israel and Latin America' (September 12), I am delighted that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, have undertaken a trip to South America.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Especially in Latin America, Iran is the elephant in the room
By EMANUELE OTTOLENGHI,MICHAELA FRAI
Netanyahu's trip echoes his African voyage last summer, trying to strengthen ties with a continent with whom relations haven't been at the top of Israel's list.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
One survey found that Latino Jews in the US are highly educated and economically successful.
By KENNETH BANDLER
Tehran-Caracas link could prove an important issue on which to challenge Obama’s overall military record.
By EDDIE WALSH
Loren Minsky speaks to Guy Kimchi, 33, Israeli chef and owner of the Latin American restaurant La Boca in Jerusalem.
By LOREN MINSKY/ ITRAVELJERUSALEM.COM TEAM
'El Nacional' apologizes after the brow-raising blunder, which included side-by-side photos of PM Benjamin Netanyahu and the SNL actor alongside an article about Israeli settlements.
Foreign minister says Syria will retaliate against any country that formally recognizes the opposition National Council.