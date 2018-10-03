03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Social media affiliated with Palestinian party demonizes the former Israeli president.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Critics of the agreement say it was a mistake of which Peres simply could not let go.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Peres discusses with 'Post' his latest award from the Israel-America Chamber of Commerce.
By NOA AMOUYAL
WJC president speaks of his ‘open, special’ relationship with the former president.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
“History will remember Peres for his tireless commitment, dedication and contributions to a secure Jewish state of Israel living in peace with its neighbors.”
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Ruth Dayan, Stef Wertheimer among those getting Presidential Medals
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Peres receives Congressional Gold Medal in Capitol Rotunda; calls for peace with Palestinians, adding: "The Arabs are not Israel's enemies. The terrorists are the enemies of both of us."
By MICHAEL WILNER
Steinitz, Shaked have faith in Pollard's return to Israel; Likud MK Feiglin
doesn’t believe he will be released.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Peres: "Terror is a danger to Arabs as much as it is to Israel"; says nuclear policy on Iran should follow example of dismantling weapons in Syria.
Whether Pollard will be able to return with the president, is seen in Israel as the sternest test of Peres’s friendship with Obama.
President to meet with Obama and Ban Ki-Moon while championing Israel's causes for the last time in post.
Outgoing head of state praises PA President Mahmoud Abbas as ‘the best partner Israel ever had.’
Trip to include Congressional Gold Medal, meeting in New York with UN secretary-general.
Following his prayer meeting with Abbas and Pope Francis at the Vatican, president gives keynote address at prestigious conference.
The medal will be Napolitano's third Israeli award received for being a friend of Israel and the Jewish People.
Pope Francis invited the two leaders to hold an unprecedented prayer meeting during his trip to the Holy Land last week; Pontiff hopes prayer meeting will create atmosphere to foster eventual resumption of talks.
By REUTERS
Ricardo Martinelli whose five year term winds up on July 1 came as one outgoing president to farewell another.
Three soldiers have been missing since 1982 and another, Ron Arad, has been missing since 1986.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,GREER FAY CASHMAN
In harshest attack on Abbas in two years, foreign minister says the Palestinian leader "consistently rejects peace."
By GREER FAY CASHMAN,HERB KEINON
Peres: “I hope I helped to bring more unity, more parity, more understanding;” the president sums up his seven years in office and looks ahead to the country’s future.
PM, president, MKs recite names of family members who died in Holocaust at Knesset's “Every Man Has a Name” ceremony.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Knesset to exhibit rare photos of Jewish life in Europe taken by Nazi soldiers during invasion of Poland, Soviet Union; PM, president to recite names of those who died in Holocaust.
President says enhanced cooperation between the two countries could lead both to far greater heights.
Former president Shimon Peres is settling into his new life as Citizen Peres, but he’s still intent on making his voice heard.
By DAVID BRINN
Peres-Rivlin : la passation de pouvoir marque un changement de style.
Although Peres has no intention of taking it easy in the next phase of his life, he will not be working with the same intensity he did as president.
A tribute to Ron Pundak.
By URI SAVIR
In his life and deeds, he handed us tomorrow, always paving paths for the future of peace.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Various outlets quoted that “The Media Review Network (MRN) is pleased to announce that urgent steps are underway to secure the arrest of a senior Israeli war criminal, Shimon Peres.”
“Many people are watching the process of democracy in Israel and I call on everyone to contribute to an understanding by the world that Israelis care and that they prove this by voting.”
Former president's endorsement comes as Zionist Union several mandates ahead of Likud in latest polls; Likud says Peres supports dangerous concessions to Palestinians, just like Herzog.
Israel and the world to mark the first anniversary since the passing of Shimon Peres.
The life and death of Shimon Peres.
By JEREMY SHARON
A reporter reflects on what it was like covering Israel’s ninth president.
The artist and actor crafted an immense mural at the Peres Center for Peace on Sunday, sending a message of peace and using his craft to call for a resolution to the conflict.
By JOY BERNARD
Settler advertisements call for continuing the path of Peres, who helped found Ma'ale Adumim and was quoted saying that developing it was essential to guarantee the defense of Jerusalem
By GIL HOFFMAN
As director-general of the Defense Ministry in the mid 1950s, Peres was instrumental in building a close relationship with France, which agreed to sell a nuclear reactor to Israel.
By HERB KEINON
“To me he was a young man who used his creative skills to get us to eat. Who cut sandwiches into triangles and diamonds," recalls his daughter Tzvika.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Before moving to Israel, Peres's grandfather Rabbi Zvi Meltzer hugged him and said, “My child, be a Jew."
The two men were an odd diplomatic couple; yet, upon hearing of Peres’s death, Obama stopped his schedule and took a 12-hour flight to eulogize a man, already two years out of office.
Tzvia and her husband Rafi are members of the Beit Daniel Reform community in Tel Aviv and also members of the national council of the Reform Movement in Israel.
Love for Peres was clearly evident at the funeral, coming from leaders from the four corners of the earth and all sectors of Israeli society.
"Peres started off life as Israel's brightest student, became its best teacher, and ended up its biggest dreamer," Clinton said.
Peres was prime minister at the time of Pollard’s 1985 arrest.
Abbas to attend funeral, not meet Prime Minister. More than 70 nations send delegations.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and defense minister Ehud Barak were pushing ahead with their plans to attack Iran."
By STEVE LINDE
Peres’s body will lie in state from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and tens of thousands of Israelis, in addition to politicians and foreign dignitaries are expected to attend.
Though Israel's economy needed further structural reforms, the plan Peres pushed through was a major turning point in turning it from having a third-world basket case to a market economy.
By NIV ELIS
Chemi spoke after sitting vigil with his family by his father’s bedside as the veteran diplomat and politician slowly slipped away.
In his 93 years, Shimon Peres saw it all and was at every major juncture this country went through in its 68 years of statehood.
By YAAKOV KATZ
According to sources close to Peres in the hospital, the 93-year-old was suffering irreversible brain damage.
After slight improvements were seen in the former president's condition on Wednesday, he remained in serious but stable condition.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH,GREER FAY CASHMAN
"Peres is like the mythical phoenix. He fell down 20 times, and every time he got up and resurrected himself."
"Young people inspire me, and the most important thing for me is to hear what they have to say," Peres says.
By CORAL BRAUN
Earlier in the day, Peres said that Israel is a just nation and that no threat of BDS, arrest or any other attempt to hinder his visit would stop him.
Peres to be released from hospital after suffering a mild heart attack.
The critically acclaimed fantasy show, entrenched with mystery, murder, treachery and war, makes its way to the Jewish state.
Razia Gershon created the sculpture that was placed alongside busts of all the former presidents.
Speaking at JPost Diplomatic Conference, Peres praises Herzog-Livni union.
The former president called on men to rally to the cause to prevent violence saying repeatedly that domestic violence and abuse was a society wide issue.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Now no longer the country's president, Shimon Peres is more free to criticize Netanyahu.
Ido Sharir promoted regional cooperation among Israelis, Palestinians in field of economics, hi-tech, environment; carried out joint educational activities for Israeli Jews, Arabs.
Eyeing the comeback trail, former Labor leader Amir Peretz devises a strategy for resolving the Israel-Palestine impasse
By LESLIE SUSSER
The real cost of Israel’s national elections is driven by their uncommon frequency
By SHLOMO MAITAL
The private Peres will probably fight for his views as a leader of the peace camp.
By ALON LIEL
Montenegro boasts of being a multi-religious country, and sees its small Jewish community of 300 as integrated into the fabric of society.
By CARRIE HART
The legacy of the late prime minister is explored through his dedication to
Jewish peoplehood.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Weekly round-up of local news around the country.
By COMPILED BY TAMARA ZIEVE
President tells Israeli agent's wife that he will work to gain Pollard's release in upcoming meeting with Obama.
President says the success of Israel’s dairy farmers has won Israel more friends than any diplomatic or political initiatives.
Protesters shout, "Mr. prime minister, you are freeing the murderers of our children."
Siren to sound at 11 a.m; central events marking Remembrance Day for the Fallen will take place in Jerusalem with thousands expected to attend.
'Your son was a model of courage and dedication,’ president tells family of Tzafrir Baror.
"With his approval ratings reaching a seven-year high, and world leaders praising his achievements, America’s first black president is paving the way for a white nationalist."
By ILAN MANOR
Through his tragic mistake called Oslo, Peres bequeathed to us a legacy to learn from. May we learn the lessons well.
By DAVID RUBIN
The first time I met him, in August 1973, only three months after my arrival in Israel, I did not like him.
After so many years, and so much doing, there is something in Peres’ bio for almost every Israeli to grab onto.
There will be plenty of time and opportunities for future historians and analysts to assess the totality of the individual, his accomplishments and failings.
By MICHAEL FREUND
By MIKE EVANS
Clean Up Australia, founded in November 1989, was imported to Israel a few years ago and is being carried out annually in different parts of the country.
Facebook has taken a few steps in the right direction. More needs to happen.
It began with an Ottoman initiative and the laying of the first tracks in 1905 and within two years was more or less in place.
Concerning Islamic State, Peres said that wars don’t bring victories, but only tombs. “Terrorism is more on the Arab side than on ours.
By LIONEL SLIER
Netanyahu would prefer to hang on to the status quo, Abbas made clear that he wants the world to impose his terms on Israel while making no concessions of his own.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Remarks made by Clinton, Peres, Netanyahu and others indicate that Israel’s need to retain control of Judea and Samaria has become, at last, a mainstream position.
By DANI DAYAN
There has been large scale immigration from France, the US, during Operation Protective Edge; More than 20 of those who arrived this week with Nefesh B’Nefesh are going straight into the army,
The current leadership seems totally incapable of recognizing the Palestinians for what they are, and what they declare themselves to be – an implacable enemy.
By MARTIN SHERMAN
Pope Francis is totally committed to reconciliation between the Church and Israel.
By PADDY MONAGHAN
Peres proves that he still retains his keen eye and insight when he says, “This is not just a book, it’s hope.”