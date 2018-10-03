03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
New and second-hand home sales rose 8% in December to 7,400 from 6,848 in November.
By EINAT PAZ-FRANKEL/GLOBES
Elbit Systems Ltd. to supply, upgrade and provide maintenance as part of the IDF communications equipment project.
By GLOBES CORRESPONDANT
New extensions of Road 6 will also include upgrading two sections of Road 70. There will be no toll on these two sections.
By KOBY YESHAYAHOU / GLOBES
Uri Ariel says government decisions harming housing market, encourages MKs to work to reverse them.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Officially launched last June, the 4.95-megawatt, NIS 80 million Ketura Sun field stands on an 80- dunam piece of land.
By SHARON UDASIN
Solar installations will be allowed in the area around Beersheba, Gaza envelope, and Golan Heights in order to bring business to the periphery.
By EHUD ZION WALDOKS
Beersheba-based Shamoon College of Engineering’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center gives periphery students the proper tools.
Israel Cancer Association says half of cases can be avoided.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The meeting, held in the municipality office of Safed Mayor Ilan Shohat, was called to discuss health disparities between the center of the country and the periphery.
Gafni says Treasury "goes back on its word" over tax on grants for physicians in periphery.
Health Ministry will hire public health nurses in the northern and southern district from Ashkelon downwards.
Health Scan: A boost to women in the periphery; How long should an overweight woman wait to have a baby after bariatric surgery?
Taub Center study shows gaps remain between Center and other areas.
Twenty-nine percent of those surveyed said they spent more money for medical services in 2010 than in 2009.
Mamuta at the Daniela Passal Art and Media Center in Ein Kerem serves as a retreat for artists working on the periphery.
By GRAHAM LAWSON
Negev and Galilee Development Ministry’s settlement fair organized to introduce Israelis to the range of living options in the country’s outlying areas.
By RON FRIEDMAN
Landver: ‘Settling of Negev and Galilee benefits everyone.’
By RUTH EGLASH
Says all sectors will be encouraged to move, but especially young religious Zionists.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
A new Facebook page called Lo Latet ('Do Not Give') urges to no longer donate to underprivileged municipalities that voted in favor of Likud.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
The 16th Cinema South Film Festival celebrates Israeli cinema set in the periphery.
By HANNAH BROWN
The new program also places a heavy emphasis on minimizing educational gaps and addressing national priorities.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Participants earn leadership skills, professional training and scholarships.
Residents of 402 towns will now receive the benefit, as opposed to 182 previously.
Plan calls to fund the second phase of a student village in Sderot and to expand the civil resilience network within the city.
Nearly 200 towns in the North and South will stop all municipal services, including garbage collection, but not schools, for one day.
The atidim stars program aims to bridge the socio econimic gap and bring youth from periphery into elite IDF units.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
Israeli-made goods that are manufactured in the Sderot and Gaza envelope region will be entitled to a 20 percent preference in the price criterion.
Teach First Israel gets bright, rookie educators into the country’s disadvantaged periphery.
By SHULA KOPF
The unemployment rate in Haifa rose from 6.5 percent in the summer of 2012 to 7.6% last fall,
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Businesses in the periphery are 'first to pay price of slow down.'
Activists from outside Tel Aviv: Rothschild tent city movement is losing sight of its original goals.
By SARAH NADAV
400 take to the streets for second weekly protest; organizer says turnout is meaningful during heavy tourism months.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
"The government has always neglected these areas and we want to show that we aren't neglecting them too," protest leader says.
By BEN HARTMAN
Culture and Sports Minister Limor Livnot hopes to improve local quality of livfe in towns outside of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.
NIS 500 million reform will add 1,400 beds to Israeli hospitals, create jobs for doctors and nurses, focus on periphery.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
National Infrastructures minister says addiction to oil linked to an addiction to automobiles, declaring that “we are addicts of states who provide the oil."
Minister vows to lower prices and diversify sources as well as develop periphery.
Bill proposed by Shas MK Yitzhak Vaknin will provide subsidized mortgages to those living in peripheral areas.
Who was left out from the five-year plan of the Higher Education Council?
By TOMER SAMARKANDI
Middle-class professionals commute from their homes in Tel Aviv to jobs elsewhere without contributing to the cultural landscape in outlying regions.
By DAVID NEWMAN
The only genuine antidote to the housing shortage is making more land available in areas of high demand, making the periphery more accessible via high-speed rail transport and building more.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
House prices in TA and J'lem stay high, periphery starts catch up.
By BUYITINISRAEL.COM