03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"Cleaning your house while your kids are still growing up is like
shoveling the walk before it stops snowing" – Phyllis Diller
By AARON KATSMAN
In some of these areas, matzah or kosher food are almost impossible to find.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Affordable housing bill expected to pass.
By LAHAV HARKOV
« Afin que tu te rappelles du jour de ta sortie d’Egypte, tous les jours de ta vie » (Deutéronome XVI, 38)
By RAV CLAUDE DAVID ZAFFRAN
La Bible chrétienne veut démontrer qu’elle est annoncée par la Bible juive : les évangélistes connaissent les usages et textes juifs, et les utilisent pour en déduire des événements christiques
By FELIX PEREZ
Purim, the Megillah, and Torah in general, come to challenge the brokenness of our reality, and to (re)assert that both femininity and masculinity have immense value of their own.
By DANIEL RAPHAEL SILVERSTEIN
Has the Halacha changed in the days since I got married? Why is everything so much crazier today?
By PAMELA PELED
During the intermediate days of the holiday, Jerusalemites and visitors enjoyed a walk through the popular hotel.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The staple hametz bagel has crossed over.
By MIRIAM KRESH
Close to 80,000 people attended the special prayer service.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Break out the matza, sit back and enjoy these films.
By AMY SPIRO
Labor and Social Services minister announces 50% expansion of national food security initiative.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
The 'Entourage' star dons a kippa in a new Passover ad.
“Whoever is hungry, let him come and eat. Whoever is in need, let him come and conduct the Seder of Passover.”
Israel Prize laureate and founder and director of the Migdal Ohr network of educational institutes, issued a call for greater unity among the Jewish people this Passover.
By JEREMY SHARON
Head of pluralistic Shalom Hartman Institute calls for a greater awareness of a universalist narrative within the Exodus story.
Organization offers easily accessible on-line service for selling hametz pre-Passover.
Kosher food in general has developed so much as it has been influenced by cuisines around the world, and Passover food should be no different.
By DAVID BRUMMER
Who else can withhold his actions for the sake of giving all people freedom of choice?
By SIDNEY SLIVKO
Who could tell what thoughts crossed the minds of the Jews the day they left behind Egypt, the place of their imprisonment?
By JUSTIN AMLER
“You shall not turn to the worthless idols, nor shall you make molten deities for yourselves. I am the Lord, your God. When you slaughter a peace offering to the Lord, you shall slaughter it for your acceptance.” (Leviticus 19:4-5)
By SHLOMO RISKIN
Just when we might have thought that recounting narratives of suffering and redemption had reached their height, we count our way through seven more weeks of an intense encounter with history.
By RACHEL SABATH BEIT-HALACHMI
Gefilte fish in short supply for holiday, beef prices reach 30-year high
By SAM SOKOL
When it comes to Seder night, it’s all about pacing yourself.
By JENNIFER LIPMAN
What makes the Seder night different The ‘Post’ asked Jewish celebrities to find out what Passover means to them.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Passover is a festival of redemption, a day when we celebrate our forefathers’ exodus from Egypt.
By MICHAEL FREUND
American Jews filled the wagon trains, flocking to the West and baking matza in San Francisco and Tucson.
By DAVID GEFFEN
The holiday greeting is “Have a happy and kosher Passover,” yet the concept of a kosher Passover means different things to different people.
'JPost' resident wine expert Adam Montefiore suggests which wines to drink during the Passover holiday according to his family favorites.
By Adam Montefiore
Diplomats learn about Passover traditions and discuss meaning of freedom at interfaith AJC Seder.
By MAYA SHWAYDER
We are each perfect and unique; the question is, do we realize it and what are we doing about it?
By RABBI LAZER GURKOW
Jewish law stipulates leavened products shouldn't not be consumed, present in the home, during Passover; a traditional practice is to burn hametz goods.
London Sainsbury's store wishes Jewish shoppers a Happy New Year, with a picture of a bottle of grape juice - and a packet of matza!
By JTA
There’s only one place you’ll find kangaroos roaming freely among visitors – and that’s Gan Garoo.
By ANN GOLDBERG
What makes Jews into Jews is a shared sense of memory.
By AHARON E. WEXLER
The latest in Jewish cookbooks offer a journey around the world – starting at the stove.
The haroset I chose for my class, like the haroset of my childhood, has walnuts, sweet wine and cinnamon. But instead of grated apples, it has several kinds of dried fruit, including a generous amount of dates.
By FAYE LEVY,YAKIR LEVY
A guide to the holiday and traditions, the Haggada also provides the tools
to define the Jewish people as a nation.
By MOSHE DANN
Dry Bones enhances the Seder with the Haggada of the future.
By MARION FISCHEL
Various politicians attend traditional festivities originating from Jewish communities in North Africa that mark outset of Pesach.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,JEREMY SHARON
"The nation will be able to celebrate the seder...thanks to the fact that the IDF is constantly on guard," Peres tells soldiers.
The law does not prohibit the sale of hametz, but rather its public display during the holiday.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
By LIAT COLLINS
By ELIEZER SHENVALD
How do we find a shared identity that can hold the entire enterprise of the Jewish people together?
By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
This is the PLO’s true goal, not attaining a peaceful state living side-by-side with Israel.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
If you attempt to use and abuse the principles of the Geneva Conventions, you should not be surprised if you are held to account for your own actions.
By Jerusalem Post Readers
The day after the week-long Passover festival, is traditionally celebrated by Jews of Moroccan origin, as well as those from other north African countries and even Turkey.
By JPost Editorial
It takes a secure belief system to acknowledge that something extraordinary permeates Jewish life.
By RABBI STEWART WEISS
Many see the Ten Plagues as punishment in kind, for all the abuse and atrocities heaped upon us by the Egyptians.
Animal right’s group teams up with comedian in new campaign.
Manischewitz unveils first-ever triangular matza for Passover.
The diamond ring, Davidov explained, had great sentimental value to her.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Jewish acapella group puts a new spin on Passover.
Add some unconventional items to your Passover shopping list this year.
The Passover Seder for Muggles.
By REUVEN HAMMER
In Judaism, as in many religions, a ritual cycle correlates certain parts of the year with mythical events, making the year an endless repetition of the mythical age.
This Pesach, let’s continue fighting all forms of oppression, inequality, and injustice. Let’s take a page from Moses and Aaron, and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves.
By HILLARY CLINTON