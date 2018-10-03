qatar and israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Protesters walked out of a lecture by Prof. Alan Dershowitz at the Qatar campus of Northwestern University in Doha on Sunday night.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
"If we are helping Hamas, do you think the Israelis (would) allow us to go inside and come out?"
By REUTERS
Al Jazeera's Jerusalem bureau chief responds to Israel's recent threat to shut down the station, addresses questions about the outlet's future in the region.
By ARIK BENDER
The Palestinian Authority and the Arab states have pushed anti-Israel resolutions at its board and committee meetings, turning them into diplomatic battle grounds for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Hamas reportedly won't agree to condition that released prisoners be deported.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
The software directs users to play a mix and match game with options such as "The Jews are the slayers of the prophet" and 'The Jews violate agreements."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The application of a final agreement would require the consent of all Palestinian factions at play.
Liberman slams move, says no place in State Cup for team that identifies with "traitor" Bishara.
Qatar's Foreign Minister Khalid Mohamed A. Al-Attiyah asserted that the “major issue” behind all the turbulence in the Middle East is “that we are lagging behind on the peace process."
By JPOST.COM STAFF,HERB KEINON
Hamas has denied the reports, contending that its relations with Qatar are unchanged and Mashaal is still in the Gulf nation.
By HERB KEINON,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Brookings think tank is home to former Middle East envoy; Arab state’s four-year donation totals $14.8m.
By HERB KEINON
“As the world’s richest country, Qatar has proven that it controls the three B’s; it can buy, bribe or bully its way to owning anything including the 2022 World Cup," UN envoy says.
A Balad spokesman said the MKs Jamal Zahalke, Hanin Zoabi and Basel Ghattas paid for the trip to Qatar themselves.
By LAHAV HARKOV
American Jewish leaders asked Israel's ambassador, Ron Dermer, whether they should meet with Qatar's emir. He encouraged them not to do so.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Malcolm Hoenlein, who is close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has long maintained covert contacts with Arab and Muslim countries.
By YAAKOV KATZ
An alliance of pro-US Sunni Arab states is emerging.
By JONATHAN SPYER
The story behind Al Jazeera's confidential documentary series, "The Lobby."
Shurat Hadin-Israel Law Center has called upon FC Barcelona to sever ties with Qatari organizations – namely Qatar Airways – and refuse the $90 million endorsement it receives from them annually.
By ARIEL BARBIERI-AGHIB
Jerusalem calls the move 'an unfortunate surrender to economic interests.’
Knesset Ethics Committee to review the trip's funding and Balad's failure to report it in advance.
Qatar has lowered its contrary profile for the moment, but it will surely continue to go its own way.
By BRUCE MADDY-WEITZMAN
What’s behind Qatar’s struggle for Jewish hearts and minds?
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The Qataris said that if the US demanded they throw out Hamas members, then they would “throw them out in a minute.”
Inside the quiet Qatari transformation of former Israeli settlements into snazzy new apartments for Gazans
The UAE does not accept the UN's decision that freedom of expression trumps the closing of Qatar's Al Jazeera television channel.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
Israel's image in the region likely can improve amid the current developments.
Saudi Arabia accused Qatar of backing militant groups and spreading their violent ideology, in an apparent reference to its influential state-owned satellite channel al Jazeera.
Gulf countries slam the nation for supporting Islamists.
Qatar's education ministry tweeted on Monday that the book was found to ''carry content that conflicted with Qatar's foreign policy.''
By BEN LYNFIELD
The Qatari donations have buoyed Gaza's de facto Islamist Hamas rulers, irking Israel and the US-backed Palestinian administration based in the occupied West Bank.
Despite pledging over $1 billion dollars in aid, only ten percent has reached the coastal enclave from Qatar.
Qatar has asked Hamas to cease overt political activities on its soil, the Arab language daily Asharq al-Awsat reports.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Qatar has reportedly been under pressure from the international community to cease serving as a host of organizations considered by the West to be terrorist groups.
Matthew and Grace Huang left the tiny Gulf Arab state on Wednesday after a ban on their travel issued by that government was lifted, ending a nearly two-year ordeal.
The basis for such a case is that Qatar and Turkey have each supported Hamas in some way.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
In an interview with CNN, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani rejected suggestions that Doha was bankrolling organizations that the West regards as terrorist groups.
It needs be stressed that Qatar, which sways democracies, is not remotely democratic and its leadership is unelected.
By JPost Editorial
Congress must investigate these attacks on our democracy and our interests, and action must be taken to protect both.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
“When you want to do work in Gaza, you have to go through the Israelis. Without the help of Israel, nothing happens.”
By KENNETH BANDLER
"I wanted to persuade the Qataris that they could play a more positive role on the Palestinian issue and stop helping Hamas."
By MARTIN OLINER
If the Qataris are so worried about their reputation they would be better advised to stop supporting terrorism and sever ties with Iran.
The president now understands that the blockade is counter-productive to the cause of peace and stability, and should be ended as soon as possible, with Qatar embraced by all members of the GCC.
By MARC SCHNEIER
This love affair must come to an end. As the brother of a man kidnapped and still held with Qatari funding, I demand that the Emirate’s overtures be rejected.
By AVIRAM SHAUL
I know what you’re thinking: no responsible Jewish leader would be part of this effort.
In March 2014, a senior US Treasury Department official called Qatar a “permissive jurisdiction” for illicit financing of terrorist groups in Syria, including ISIS and the al-Nusra Front.
By STEVE RABINOWITZ
The time for a readjustment in the US-Qatari bilateral relationship is now.
By RON HALBER
Qatar must also immediately stop its support of terrorist organizations and end its alliance with Iran, the world’s worst sponsor of terrorism.
There should be no illusions about political Islamism or aligning with conservative Sunni states.
By ERIC R. MANDEL
Doha’s eviction of Hamas officials earlier this week also disrupts the organization’s strategic orientation, depriving it of Arab sponsorship.
By SAPAN MAINI-THOMPSON
Arguably, Qatar’s role in undermining the stability of the Islamic world has been second only to Iran’s.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Qatar and Qatar’s Al Jazeera news channel.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The Gulf finds itself with a historic opportunity to prove its cosmopolitan credentials and step in where traditional cultural centers of the region once stood.
By TAYLOR KENNEMORE
Obama’s accolades are misplaced.
By insinuating that Israel is to blame for IS’s rise to power, Kerry was not simply blaming the victim. He was empowering the aggressor.
Qatar seems to be everywhere these days.
Israel’s rejection of Qatar’s offer to reopen diplomatic relations in exchange for letting
the emirate carry out reconstruction projects in Gaza shows not only intransigence,
but a lack of a coherent policy on how to end the Arab-Israeli conflict
By ALON BEN-MEIR
Test your news knowledge with a quiz on two of this week's most popular topics: Gal Gadot and Qatar.