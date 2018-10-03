russia israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Members of Congress are beginning to demand answers as to why the US appears to have been played.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Moscow had informed Israel, the United States, and Jordan about the deployment.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Netanyahu: IAF acted to stop weapons transfer to Hezbollah
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
PM’s office says the issue of the Arab Peace Initiative was not raised during his talks with the Russian president .
Sources believe Putin's comments may signify a desire and readiness in Moscow to become an active presence in the efforts to renew the Middle East peace process.
By SHLOMO SHAMIR/MAARIV ONLINE
The event was keynoted by Rabbi Berel Lazar, a chief rabbi of Russia whose Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia honors several individuals for their exceptional contributions to Russian Jewry.
By JTA
Weekend event boosts Jewish identity in Tatarstan.
By SARAH LEVI
“His murder is the low point in a process that started about two years ago which has left the Jewish intelligentsia and its milieu feeling more uneasy than ever before in post-communist Russia.”
Two rockets hit a nine story building housing the city’s local Hesed branch but failed to explode.
By SAM SOKOL
Yosef Mendelevitch returns to city where he was captured years prior after protesting Soviet refusal to permit Jewish emigration to Israel.
Jewish leaders from Odessa have disputed the reports of anti-Semitic attacks, stating that no such incidents had occurred and that they had not experienced any rise in anti-Semitism.
Devenue au début des années 1990 une frange conséquente de la population, la communauté russe d’Israël reste sujette aux fantasmes
By Nathan Cahn
Rozenson soon realized that if he was going to make genuine headway with Russian Jewry he would have to adopt a somewhat left-field angle.
By BARRY DAVIS
Speaking to a conference of NATO ambassadors on Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu all but spelled it out.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The last time the two leaders met was in August in Sochi.
By HERB KEINON
At a press briefing, the Yesh Atid chairman took on Netanyahu's policies with half a dozen countries, criticizing the prime minister's relaxed attitude with certain leaders.
This is the third mega-yacht that has docked in Haifa over the past few months, according to the CEO of Haifa Port company.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Spies spying on spies: while Russian hackers were spying on the US, Israeli hackers were keeping close tabs on them.
By JOY BERNARD
Former National Security Council Advisor Yaakov Amidror says Netanyahu's visit to Sochi is important so that the Russians have an understanding of how Israel will act if its hand is forced.
The dedication ceremony took place at the entrance to a small museum in the compound, following a sanctification ceremony conducted by Archimandrite Alexander in the adjacent building.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Edelstein called the meetings "very serious" and that a lot was learned.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Edelstein will also tour important sites from his life as a Prisoner of Zion during the Soviet Union.
Trade and bilateral agreements signed on “friendly and constructive” visit.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
“If the hacker is from the Russian government and not just a criminal, the abilities of Russia, China, the US, England are powerful abilities."
No other country in the world recognizes any part of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
The company will perform in Tel Aviv, Beersheba and Haifa, marking their first tour with this tricky and intriguing ballet.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Judging from statements by Israeli leaders and military commanders over the past two days, it seems they are not seriously worried.
By YOSSI MELMAN
The visit marks 25-years of diplomatic ties between Israel and Russia. While Medvedev is here, the two countries plan to sign agreements in agriculture, customs, high-tech and construction.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN,TOVAH LAZAROFF,REUTERS
If ties between the two leaders are so friendly, why does Netanyahu feel so comfortable with Russia's support of the shameful UNESCO Jerusalem resolution?
A visitor to the ‘Motherland’ discovers spellbinding hustle and bustle and historic grandeur.
By MARION REISS
Much has been made of Israel’s burgeoning ties with Russia, but Jerusalem and Moscow remain miles apart on Syria, Hezbollah, Iran and the Palestinians
By ROMAN BRONFMAN
In Moscow meeting, Netanyahu tells Putin the Golan Heights is a red line that must remain a part of Israel
Rivlin in Moscow to discuss Geneva talks with Putin; Eisenkot: We didn’t know Russia’s plans in advance
By MICHAEL WILNER,HERB KEINON
The meeting came less than a week after a Russian jet was shot down by Turkey after it allegedly entered Turkish airspace.
By REUTERS
Alexey Ostapenko is involved with efforts to ship aid to Ukraine and believes that the presence of the logo of Azov militias shows the attack was nationalistically motivated.
It may not be demons and ghosts of the spiritual variety, but a plot of land in the center of Jerusalem carries with it a history of conflict and diplomacy between nations.
By DAVID STROMBERG
In a semi-autobiographical novel, an author explores love, truth and roots among Russian émigrés.
By ELAINE MARGOLIN
Extraordinarily, it seems that we old-timer Israelis are more familiar with the melodies than the Russian speakers themselves.
By YORAM DORI
A statement at the conference will call for the lifting of unilateral sanctions and urge the West to help in the reconstruction of Syria.
Israel Navy Chief of Staff Rear Admiral Dror Friedman tells Army Radio that the Russians appear to be setting down roots in the region.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Sven Mikser's comments to the 'Post' come just ahead of Netanyahu-Putin meeting in Moscow.
With both Russia and Israel carrying out military operations in war-torn Syria, the two nations have implemented a system to coordinate their actions there in order to avoid accidental clashes.
"Your visit today, which you made despite the really complex domestic political situation in Turkey, shows we all want to restart our dialog and restore our relations," says Putin as leaders meet.
Israeli policy has thus far favored sitting on the fence and observing from the side while developments unfold.
By AMOS YADLIN
Israel did not receive any information on where specifically the strikes would occur.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
An Israeli-Russian military working group is designed to coordinate Syria-related activities.
Security source: Moscow setting up air strike capabilities; Iran sent IRGC ground force; ISIS is threatening to take Damascus.
Israel has not officially acknowledged carrying out the attack, though that did not stop Iran and Syria from placing blame on Jerusalem.
A Greek Orthodox delegation led by Secretary General of the Greek Patriarchate Archbishop Aristarchos, in the absence of Patriarch Theophilos III in the United States, was received with great warmth.
There is no doubt that terrorism has become one of the most evident phenomena of global changes since late 20th century.
By ALEXANDER SHEIN
Netanyahu has been quick to stress that America, and not Russia, remains Israel’s main international partner.
By ILAN BERMAN
The major weapon in the current Russian diplomatic arsenal is the federal agency Rossotrudnichestvo.
By DMITRIY FROLOVSKIY
What is this Jewishness that we share and all our ancestors shared?
By JONATHAN ROSENBLUM
Putin seems to have more time for Jews and Israel than any of his predecessors or his neighbors.