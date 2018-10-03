03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The Jordan-based Leila Khaled is a convicted terrorist and member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
ACOM has presented lawsuits against every single city council or public institution that has declared a boycott against Israel.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
La Roda has claimed to be first Spanish city council to implement BDS.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
BDS Catalonia made the accusation one day after 14 people were killed in Barcelona.
By JTA
Over the past two years, pro-Israel activists have obtained dozens of rulings, legal opinions and injunctions against BDS in Spain.
"We will work with our friends in the government and opposition to end continued funding, which originates with Spanish taxpayers who oppose terror with all their hearts, for pro-BDS groups."
German ecological activist Jutta Ditfurth was disinvited from the Spanish CUP Party's conference because of her pro-Israel activity and opposition to BDS.
By REUTERS
The motion for the boycott had the support of Catalonian separatists groups, including ERC, PDCAT, CUP and the local branches of the extreme left parties Podemos and IU.
Castrillón adopted ‘free spaces from Israel apartheid’ designation.
Jews of Catalonia, an anti-secessionist group, on Friday lauded the Madrid-based federation for its “important” message, as they called it on Twitter.
“Islamophobia and antisemitism have created this situation over time, and it is a vicious circle."
Community leader says local Jews split on autonomy issue.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Almost two years on, it’s time to examine a much-talked-about law meant to right a historical wrong for exiled Sephardim and offer them Spanish citizenship.
By MARION FISCHEL
The Jewish community of Barcelona is upset by chief rabbi Meir Bar-Hen's interview published after last week's terror attack.
"We all pray for the victims of the horrific terrorist attacks and share Spain's sorrow."
“I tell my congregants: Don’t think we’re here for good. And I encourage them to buy property in Israel. This place is lost."
"The idea isn't to absorb Ladino into modern Spanish, it's the opposite: to preserve it."
By EYTAN HALON
Though Catholic himself, Dali was fascinated by Israel and the Zionist movement, creating numerous exhibitions on the subject.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
‘Their plan has been derailed but this has not stopped them’
The Partido Popular approved amendments that reject the BDS movements, the pro-Israel Spanish group ACOM has reported.
BDS group president tried to hide PayPal account from ‘Post’
The Council had passed a decision in the spring of 2016 committing itself to the BDS movement and declaring the town as a “Free Space of Israeli Apartheid.”
Mound passed away this week at 86 after dedicating almost four decades of her life to researching the history, dispersion and fate who the Jews who exiled from Spain in 1492.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Madrid court rules against Rivas Vaciamadrid City Council, annuls decision to boycott Israel.
In June 2016, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a nationwide referendum, leaving questions concerning travel, immigration and the UK economy unanswered.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
“Today the Provincial Council of Valencia declared itself a free space from Israeli apartheid.”
Pro-Israel Spanish group ACOM chalks up another win.
In the two months following the June 23 vote, a Jewish community in Portugal reportedly received some 400 applications compared to just 5 prior to the UK's split from the EU.
More than a dozen such BDS resolutions have been reversed over the past two years in Spain, where over 50 municipalities have endorsed BDS – more than anywhere else in Europe.
Spanish police have arrested 173 suspected Islamist militants since the terrorist attacks in Paris.
“The exhibition seeks, above all, to pique the curiosity of people and to encourage them to learn and investigate more about the 10 centuries of Sephardi culture in Spain, which disappeared in 1492.”
Podemos, a rising political party with reported financial ties to the Iranian and Venezuelan regimes, obtained 20% of the last national election vote and 71 seats in the Spanish parliament.
The council agreement essentially declares the area of Santa Eulalia a “Space Free of Israeli Apartheid” and calls on the municipal government to execute the boycott agreement.
Jerusalem Chief Rabbi Shlomo Amar was granted honorary citizenship in recognition of his work with descendants of the Jews expelled from Spain during Spanish Inquisition
The Madrid branch of Izquerda Unida, or United Left, on Thursday tweeted the controversial image.
ACOM chairman tells 'Post': Group behind BDS funded by Venezuelan and Iranian regimes.
Over two years ago, the small bucolic town of Castrillo Matajudíos held a referendum to change its name and shed the dark legacy of the Spanish Inquisition.
The Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain expresses its gratitude to the mayor of Madrid for joining the international initiative to combat anti-Semitism.
While magazines lambasting religion and politics in an irreverent style are fine, he contended, it is “absolutely unacceptable.”
By SAM SOKOL
Deux ans après son entrée en vigueur, quel est impact de la loi permettant aux juifs séfarades d’obtenir la nationalité espagnole ?
Le cycle infernal du terrorisme
By MICHELE MAZEL
Pour célébrer les 30 ans des relations diplomatiques israélo-espagnoles, le Musée d’Israël présente une exposition unique des œuvres de Francisco Goya
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Spanish Attorney General José Manuel Maza, 66, died November 19 after being taken to a hospital in Buenos Aires.
Several Spanish ministers said at the weekend they were convinced civil servants would obey orders and reminded that those who did not could lose their job.
Protesters on Sunday turned out in the largest display of support for a united Spain since the beginning of the crisis in Catalonia.
Spain’s tiny Jewish community reveals its divided opinions.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy insists the region must give up the independence push.
"Titanic of the Mountains" to be rebuilt and re-used for train and mountain lovers.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
The referendum, declared illegal by Spain's central government, has thrown the country into its worst constitutional crisis in decades and raised fears of street violence.
The driver abandoned the van and fled on Thursday after speeding along a section of Las Ramblas, leaving a trail of dead and injured.
Spanish security forces are still hunting for the van driver of the Barcelona attack.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
One attacker was shot dead in a shootout with police, two people have been arrested.
Roman Zozulya was mistakenly reported to be a "neo-Nazi" when he joined Seville-based Betis last summer.
A cook at the restaurant was able to alert customers to a fire in the kitchen, which gave most enough time to escape serious injury.
The motion’s clauses, according to the tribunal, “jeopardize the fundamental right to equality without discrimination on the bases of appearance, ethnicity and religion.”
Frenchman Antoine Denive, 27, was arrested along with two men from Serbia and Montenegro on April 12 near Malaga, on Spain's southern coast, and accused of arms trafficking.
Last year, on November 27, 2016, the City Council passed a resolution proclaiming the city a “free space from Israeli apartheid,” and affiliating the council with the BDS movement.
Vicky Cristina evokes the tastes and atmosphere of Spain
By BUZZY GORDON
"Spain and Israel are both young democracies...facing trials and turmoil abroad and at home," President Reuven Rivlin told Spanish lawmakers.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN,SHOSHANA KRANISH
President Rivlin and First Lady Nechama were guests of honor at a state dinner at the Royal Palace in Madrid hosted by Spanish King Felipe and Queen Letizia.
“We love and respect every Jew wherever he might be,” said the president, “but you would always be welcomed if you chose to make Israel your home.”
Although Rivlin’s visit celebrates 30 years of diplomatic ties between Spain and Israel, this year is also the 525th anniversary year of the expulsion of Spanish Jewry.
A lot is at stake for the Jewish state when it is asked to weigh in on another people's quest for independence.
By HERB KEINON
The Spanish airline will be flying daily with a new long-haul aircraft, the Airbus A330-200, starting in April 2018.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Things got political as Catalonian independence was brought up in the pre-game press conference.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
The blue-and-white knew it had no chance of progressing as soon as it was drawn in Group G with Spain and Italy.
By ALLON SINAI
Veteran Israeli singer Lea Shabat takes a break from finishing her 10th album to perform at next week’s Tamar Festival.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
In recent weeks, Benjamin Netanyahu came out in favor of Iraqi Kurdish independence.
By NERIA BARR
At least 13 people were killed when a van plowed into crowds in the heart of Barcelona.
Announcement comes as similar boycott motions are spreading throughout Spain and as another motion is scheduled for discussion at the island's next council meeting.
By JASON MESKIN
The Spain branch of El Al for months had negotiated with tourist officials from the autonomous region of Galicia over opening the flight channel.
Un Hebreo depicts an elderly Jewish man, with a very pained, expressive face.
By MIRANDA LEVINGSTON
"The boycott threatens people’s right not to be discriminated against” and threatens academic freedom, and runs counter to Spain’s law on public contracts.
The independence movement faces stiff opposition from Spain.
By JON IMMANUEL
The Torah portion Ki Tissa is read on Shabbat, March 18.
By RABBI SHAI CHERRY
Armed with an ignorance of all things Sephardi, Matt Nesvisky scours Spain in search of Jews, traces of Jews and memorials to Jews.
By MATT NESVISKY
The butchery in Syria is unfolding in a world that has failed to stop the horrors, just as it proved impotent in 1930s Spain.
By AMIEL UNGAR
Daniella Levy’s debut novel tells the tale of two young Jewish women who lived 500 years apart
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Every year, after the first rain, wild mushrooms begin to take over restaurant menus.
By ISAAC MASSIAS
Exploring local tastes and new combinations.
Goya and his legacy come to the Israel Museum, celebrating 30 years of Spanish-Israeli diplomatic ties.
The uniforms were hidden in three containers, tagged as second hand clothes, police said in a statement.
The concept for the Condé Nast travel feature is "Tel Aviv, the avant-garde city."
This is the sad aftermath to the European Union’s post-nationalist experiment.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
How Catalonia self-destructed.
By YOAV J. TENEMBAUM
The fact is that while Israel was never totally devoid of Jews, neither was Spain.
The state doesn’t exist independently of its people. The state is the people, who can demand more rights, more power and even secession.
By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Many thanks to Jerusalem Post reporter Herb Keinon for giving readers a good laugh to start off the month of Elul!
Syria’s civil war unfolded much like Spain’s, which ended in the victor’s service of
a seemingly defeated West.
Barcelona’s Jewish quarter, across from the site of last week’s terrorist rampage, is filled with tourists and community members.
By CAROLINE GLICK
A family whose example of leadership and sense of mission is unparalleled.
By DAVID HATCHWELL ALTARAS
Spain has never occupied Catalonia. You only need to stroll around in any Catalonian city to judge for yourself the nonsense of that idea
By FERNANDO CARDERERA
The event they promise will bring the far horizon close is conjured as provoking Spain to delegitimize itself in the eyes of the international community.
By ALFONS LÓPEZ TENA
Valencia and its surroundings are often ignored when planning trips
to the Iberian Peninsula. It’s time to take a look
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN