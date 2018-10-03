syrian opposition

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Visiting in Israel, Kamal Laboani says US must stick by its' Syrian allies.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Senior IDF source: if necessary, 'air force and artillery can be mobilized in minutes,' adds Islamic State is dozens of kilometers away, but this 'could change tomorrow.'
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
By REUTERS
Abu Dhabi-based newspaper The National reporting that Israeli agents giving large sums of cash to Syrian rebel factions.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Video shows downing of Assad aircraft with missile platform; experts say IAF could deal with threat with relative ease.
Peace effort is plagued with low expectations that any progress can be made to pause the bloodshed.
By MAYA SHWAYDER,Michael Wilner
Prolonged instability in Syria only invites chaos, and that contains kernels of disaster.
By HERB KEINON
Surrounded by instability, the ruling regimes in both Sudan and Jordan face challenges to their holds on power.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Police investigating Paris man threatening to kill Jews.
By JOSEPH STRICH,JTA,REUTERS
US: No place for Assad in future regime; "The right to lead a country does not come from torture," says Kerry, as the two parties meet for the first time since beginning of Syrian conflict.
By Michael Wilner,MAYA SHWAYDER
All of the suspects in the two incidents are residents of Druse communities in the Galilee and the Golan heights.
By BEN HARTMAN
Video posted by Syrian opposition shows damage done to 2,000-year-old synagogue in Jobar district of Damascus.
Since Russia joined the war on behalf of Bashar Assad's government three years ago, Damascus has recaptured all of Syria's major cities from anti-Assad rebels.
"I am not the one to write the history of this conflict... but at the current moment I don’t think anyone can actually claim to have won the war."
Talks to focus on four key areas -- credible non-sectarian transitional government, future constitution, free elections within 18 months and a united war against terrorism.
The rebels warned on Saturday they would abandon the truce if government truce violations persisted.
As we survey the Middle East today, we see a region divided almost purely on sectarian lines.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
"Many came so tired of war and you can see on their faces; they feel safe."
In new documentary film, the Islamist Jaish al-Islam opposition group claims to reveal complex built to house military and political leaders under the Syrian capital.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Syrian president speaks at event to commemorate martyrs at a school in undisclosed location.
"I killed my first soldier on this front. When I killed him, I didn't feel anything. He was the first, but then came a second, and a third. I've gotten used to being a sniper."
IDF says Israel border with Syria opened to allow entrance to peacekeepers from Fiji.
The al-Qaida-backed group's video appears to show the 45 Fijian troops in a good condition, at points smiling.
Syrian rebel group wishes Rivlin well, says it's eager for the moment when Israel and the rebels celebrate victory over Assad, Iran and Hezbollah.
"It is indeed the first time that Islamist groups took over an outpost of such importance and at this proximity to the Israeli border."
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Syrian president praises Putin for support; MEMRI report finds Syrian Alawites increasingly criticizing regime.
Opposition seeks prisoner release, avenue for humanitarian aide into besieged city of Homs.
Rights groups say hundreds have been killed, including women and children, as pro-government forces bombard northern Syrian town.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Western nations fear Assad ceding power will lead to Islamist militants taking over Syria.
Ahmed Jarba says unfreezing of Iranian funds could leave Tehran more money to support Assad; says there are efforts to unify rebel forces on the ground.
Opposition says victims have been discovered with swollen limbs, foaming at the mouth; at least 7 casualties reported.
The New York-based group Committee to Protect Journalists cited the case of two kidnapped Swedish journalists.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Merger undermines the secular Free Syrian Army leadership, could also challenge the ascendance of al-Qaida-linked factions.
Opposition coalition says any political conference should result in a political transition.
Forces on the ground might want to tighten conditions to participate in Geneva 2 talks, which will cause a delay.
Army source in Syrian army says they have decided to “get rid of terrorism coming from neighboring countries.”
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON AND REUTERS
Mueed Jumaa tells family that reports of his death were false; doesn't provide details of his whereabouts.
Aid to include equipment to neutralize chemical agents such as sarin as the liquids are transferred, destroyed or used again.
By MICHAEL WILNER, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
While the radical Islamists among the rebels may not be numerically superior to more moderate fighters, Islamist groups like the al-Qaida-aligned Nusra Front are better organized, armed and trained.
Syrian opposition official: General Ali Habib has escaped to Turkey, but hasn't joined rebels; Syrian state television denies claims.
In Syria, there is no choice between “good” and “bad.”
By AVI ISSACHAROFF
Russian-designed Konkurs anti-tank weapons were used in rebel attack on army position in Deraa, fired around Laja.
Rights group accuses insurgent forces of killing 123 people; posted YouTube video shows bodies piled up against a wall.
Rebels to form a government in exile after Eid al-Fitr.
Rebels say army's overthrow of Morsi reinforces view that violent power grab is only resort; Brotherhood's ouster could hurt weapons flow.
Troops loyal to Damascus regime attempt to recapture rebel-held area at center of two year conflict.
Fall of army post holds strategic significance, where the peaceful protest that turned into a civil war began.
Brahimi condemns the flow of weapons into Syria conflict from feuding int'l powers, casts doubt on future of planned peace talks over conflict.
Arab League mediator opposition won't be ready for talks in July.
Rebel officials say over 100 people died in battles on Saturday as US tries to coordinate military aid to opposition.
By REUTERS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
"States who provide arms have responsibilities of the eventual use of those arms to commit war crimes," UN expert says.
Putin slams US for arming al-Nusra, a recognized terror group, defends Moscow's decision to provide weapons to Assad regime.
'Wall Street Journal' reports buffer zone near southern border with Jordan would be used to train rebels, protect refugees.
By REUTERS, JPOST.COM STAFF
Death toll averages more than 5,000 a month since July, according to UN human rights office; fears over Aleppo heighten.
American convert to Islam and British man killed during opposition scouting mission, according to Syrian state media.
American convert to Islam killed in Syria fighting; Washington working via Czech mission in Syria to get more information.
Opposition hits snag over Qatar's influence on rebels; disarray follows Syrian statement gov't to take part "in principle" in talks.
Different accounts from opposition, state media of outcome of battle on Lebanon border; Observatory: 48 rebels killed in fight.
Syrian opposition says at least 109 dead, up to 400 more are likely dead in week-long offensive against Assad forces.
Al Nusra Front mushrooms to 1,000 fighters; new recruits returning to Syria after sojourning in Iraq, Turkish daily 'Hurriyet' reports.
Syrian state media calls emir of Qatar "supporter of terrorism;" Tehran says League's decision is "dangerous behavior."
Former UN-Arab League envoy says political solution is preferable as giving rebels more arms would only "do more harm."
Tehran says allowing opposition leader to fill Syria's vacant seat at the organization's annual summit is "dangerous behavior."
Syrian opposition asks for US forces to help defend civilians in rebel-controlled areas in north Syria with Patriots.
Opposition ask American forces to help defend rebel-controlled areas in northern Syria with Patriot missiles.
Syrian opposition sustains additional setback with injury of FSA commander after resignation of National Coalition head.
Rumors of chemical weapons use, the spillover of violence into Lebanon, Israel, the progress by the opposition on the ground have led the West into a more active policy.
For second time, Syrian opposition says Assad forces fired at a rebel army base in the town of Adra; 2 killed, 23 wounded.
Eliot Engel seeks to introduce bill authorizing Washington to give lethal aid to members of the Syrian opposition, aides and activists.
'LA Times' reports the US is collecting intelligence that would be used for possible drone strikes on extremists rebels.
Despite statements from Syrian opposition, rebel group refuses to release 21 UN peacekeepers until demands are met.
Senior Defense Ministry official Amos Gilad voices confidence that UN can secure release of UN peacekeepers seized by Syrian rebels.
UN confirms 21 peacekeepers were captured near the Golan Heights by rebel fighters from "Martyrs of Yarmouk" brigade.
UN confirms 20 peacekeepers were captured near the Golan Heights by rebel fighters from "Martyrs of Yarmouk" brigade.
Syrian foreign minister says Damascus is willing to talk to rebels, "even those who have weapons in their hands."
Invitations to negotiate regime change turned down in protest of "international silence" after killing and destruction in Aleppo.
TV footage shows charred bodies, widespread damage; explosion on road near Baath offices, Russian Embassy; activists report other blasts in Syria.
Russian official describes calls to refer suspected war criminals in Syria to the International Criminal Court as "untimely."
US vice-president Biden says "tyrant" Assad has to go; Russia's Lavrov says this position keeps the war going.
Vice Premier: Israel is following developments in Syria closely, but has seen no proof supporting opposition claims of WMD use.
Strategic Affairs minister says Israel is following developments in Syria closely, but has seen no proof supporting opposition claims of WMD use; Gulf states demand international action in Syria.
Washington designates one opposition group a terrorist body; move could mark new phase in US efforts to isolate Bashar Assad.
Islamic rebel group "Liwa al-Islam" and Free Syrian Army both take credit for attack that killed top Syrian defense officials.
Insight: Assad sets up elite crisis group of family, clan and security aides as flames of conflict reach the seat of power in Damascus.
Kofi Annan condemns Tarmaseh massacre, says heavy weapons, artillery, tanks, helicopters used in bloodiest incident yet.
Clinton warns that rebel forces in Syria are getting more effective, that attacks could threaten the region.
Veteran dissident, Kurds quit Syria opposition meeting; some groups are wary of Syrian National Council.
"Government's brutal tactics cannot justify abuses by armed opposition groups," Human Rights Watch says.
White House says its opposition to arming Syrian opposition forces partly based on extremists operating in the country.
"Friends of Syria" group of Western and Arab powers are set to meet in Tunis; access for aid, not cash is the issue at hand.
Analysis of the Syrian civil war leaves no room for surprise with respect to the regime’s chemical warfare campaign.
By CAN KASAPOGLU
Does Syria have a future or is this Arab country doomed? The answer is not any clearer following the Geneva II peace talks.
By KENNETH BANDLER
Being an unprotected minority in the Mideast is often a painful reality which the Alawites, Druse, Christians and Kurds know all too well.
By DANIEL BRODE
UNICEF warns of humanitarian crisis in Homs as gov't routs pockets of resistance in city; Turk killed by cross border fire.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
The bomber detonated explosive belt at Defense Ministry office in central Damascus.
Video posted by Insaan Rights Watch showed residents pulling mangled corpses out of scorched and twisted car frames.
Investigators interviewed refugees, defectors and others; Opposition forces have also perpetrated war crimes including executions.
Opposition fighters won't coordinate with Western troops, but hope to take advantage when some areas are weakened by strikes.
Opposition: Only Syrian gov't can produce, use stock, WMDs; state TV reports Syrian soldiers found chemical agents in rebel tunnels.
Forces loyal to president are on the defensive in Latakia to prevent rebels fighting in the stronghold region of regime's Alawite sect.