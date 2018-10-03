03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Anguished relatives grieve over Christians killed in bomb blasts in two Pakistani churches during Sunday services.
With today’s battlefield requirements, a joint special-forces command in the IDF is once again on the General Staff’s agenda.
Glenn Selig was one of 22 people killed in a 13-hour siege by the Taliban on Saturday on the Intercontinental Hotel.
Earlier this month, Labour suspended yet another member for anti-Semitic comments after he posted an article claiming that 'Jews control Britain and are committing genocide on us.'
Afghan president makes first official admission that United States and its allies are negotiating with Taliban in bid to end ten-year-long Afghan war.
Terrorism analyst Boaz Ganor says despite some cooperation between US and ISI, intelligence officials "didn't hand over the head of the snake."
Developing Afghanistan’s civil society could counter Iran’s growing influence in the region, experts say.
A Foreign Ministry statement said Wells "acknowledged Pakistan's efforts in eradicating terrorism" and "underlined the need for strengthening intelligence cooperation" to fight terrorism.
The group is known to maintain close ties to Al Qaida, the Pakistani Taliban and to the Pakistani military intelligence services.
The family - including three children - had been held by the Taliban for five years.
At least 37 people were wounded and many patients and staff still missing, it added.
Diplomats claim they are "very conscious that philanthropic and humanitarian assistance does not fall into the hands of extremist elements.”
Taliban says they targeted the school because "the Pakistani army targets our families and we want them to feel our pain."
7 fighters shot dead by security forces, 3 detonate suicide vests; strong response by security prevents dire hostage situation.
The video shows Bergdahl, clean shaven, dressed in a white salwar kameez and with a shaved head, waiting in a white pick-up truck.
Oded Orbach was convicted of trying to sell $25 million worth of weapons to people he thought to be Taliban militants.
Hakimullah Mehsud was responsible for failed bomb plot at NYC's Times Square, killing of 7 CIA employees in Afghanistan.
Meeting in Qatar to discuss ending Afghanistan's 12-year-long war; Taliban also willing to consider peace talks with the Afghan state.
NYT reports CIA delivered "ghost money" to Karzai since onset of war; money meant to maintain access to president, CIA influence.
Recent massacres raise fresh concerns about Taliban leaders' commitment to forging peace with the Afghan government.
Gruesome incident recalls darkest days of rule by the ultra-conservative Islamist insurgents before their ouster in 2001.
"Social media is a free tool to use to transfer information without the influences of the government, warlords, or Talibs," executive-director of free speech group says.
Five militants armed with rocket-propelled grenades, suicide bomb vests and machine guns attacked exclusive lakeside hotel.
Most senior US official to visit since shooting; US defense chief says no need to alter Afghan war strategy.
Encased in head-to-toe burka, image depicts distraught woman on cement stairwell, chronicles violence.
Taliban-inspired Nigerian Islamist group killed over 250 people in 2012 alone, says Human Right Watch.
Leon Panetta vows to punish those involved in video of US soldiers urinating on Taliban corpses.
US Muslim group condemns video of soldiers urinating on Taliban corpses; video comes as US promotes Afghan reconciliation.
US weighs Guantanamo prisoner transfer after 10 months of dialogue; Taliban is asked to enter peace talks.
Pakistan FM responds to comments by Mullen, who said Pakistan's top spy agency was closely tied to Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan.
Crocker: Attack on US embassy in Afghan capital - where at least 9 were killed in 4 assaults - needs to be put in perspective, the 'Guardian' reports.
Security forces kill remaining Taliban terrorists involved in attack on US, NATO, foreign embassies; at least 9 killed, 23 wounded in 4 assaults.
NATO Chinook helicopter crash also kills 7 Afghani soldiers; crash worst single incident for foreign troops in last 10 years of war.
Charges unsealed in Manhanttan court highlight "the growing nexus between drug trafficking and terrorism," US attorney says.
US defense secretary says US contacts with the Taliban are 'very preliminary," predicts reconciliation talks won't start until winter at the earliest.
15 people total killed in bomb that destroys bus in southern Kandahar; UN report says May deadliest month for Afghan civilians in four years.
International campaign, "Muslim and Jews United Against Hatred and Extremism," continues in Kiev; focus on interfaith ties.
US secretary of state says "we must take this opportunity to redouble our efforts" fighting terror; DNA test shows 100% match to bin Laden's family.
US secretary of state to those who doubted US would settle score with Bin Laden: "This is America ... We persevere, we get the job done"; echoes Obama's statement: "Justice has been served."
Int'l leaders express relief on US killing of al Qaida leader bin Laden; NATO chief says death is a "success" for security.
Special forces team that shot al Qaida leader had no intention of merely taking him prisoner; "This was a kill operation," says security official.
Rasmussen joins int'l leaders expressing relief on bin Laden hit; Bloomberg hopes killing will comfort those who lost loved ones on 911.
Merkel, Cameron, Bush, join chorus of international leaders celebrating Taliban leader's death; Bloomberg says he hopes dramatic killing would comfort those who lost loved ones on 911.
Iranian defense minister denies reports that Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps sending weapons to allies in Iraq, Afghanistan.
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has armed Taliban, militant groups to better attack US targets, 'Wall Street Journal' report says.
'Jerusalem Post' obtains report submitted to UNSC detailing Iran's arms smuggling to Hamas, Taliban; reveals regime's clandestine missile tests.
If the Egyptian crackdown in Sinai fails, Israel might resort to a weapon from the Afghan-Pak front.
By NAIM PERESS
Excessive kindness is a weakness that ultimately leads to cruelty.
By RABBI LAZER GURKOW
Federal court judge rules it would be unconstitutional to bar a prospective juror because of religion, according to 'New York Post.'
Underlying this religious violence are real economic and political problems that must be addressed.
By TIMOTHY SPANGLER
Just a few weeks after the 9/11 attacks, the US launched its “war on terror” and began to attack Taliban strongholds in Afghanistan.
By ISRAEL KASNETT
Will Obama be able to recover from the latest hit to his efforts in the Middle East?
The ebb and flow of tides of tyranny is a phenomenon repeated throughout the ages. The Islamist wave sweeping today's world is also nothing the world hasn't seen before. The only question is, will the world heed history's lessons?
By RAPHAEL ISRAELI
"The Political Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan calls on American officials to talk directly regarding a peaceful solution to the Afghan quandary."
Almost three in four Afghans who return home after seeking sanctuary abroad are forced to flee again due to fresh fighting.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the Taliban, seeking to reimpose Islamic rule after their 2001 ouster, issued a statement denying involvement.
Relations between the United States and its uneasy ally have frayed since Jan. 1, when Trump lashed out against what he called Pakistan's 'lies and deceit' over its alleged support of the Taliban.
Explosions and heavy gunfire were heard as a 13-hour siege on a luxury hotel in Afghanistan's capital came to an end.
Analysts and experts wonder what the future holds and if the US role has succeeded and is necessary.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid rejected that as propaganda by the Western governments that helped rescue the family.
The security situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated for the United States and Afghan government over the past few years.
At least four people had been killed and three wounded while the public health ministry said separately that one dead and eight wounded had been brought to city hospitals.
The Taliban criticized the Afghan gov. as "stooges," "lying corrupt leaders" and "repulsive sellouts" who are providing the US with overly optimistic "rosy pictures" of the situation in Afghanistan.
Monday's suicide bombing, which targeted government personnel, continued the unrelenting violence that has killed more than 1,700 civilians in Afghanistan so far this year.
"As leader of the al-Qaida organization for jihad, I extend my pledge of allegiance once again, the approach of Osama to invite the Muslim nation to support the Islamic Emirate," al-Zawahri pledged.
Taliban member says group demands UN Security Council cancel a resolution freezing assets and limiting travel of senior figures.
Earlier on Wednesday, gunmen opened fire at a meeting of prominent Muslim clerics in the southern province of Helmand, killing at least seven people
Gunmen attack palace, CIA's HQ, with explosions and gunfire; Karzai whereabouts not immediately known.
Afghan President Hamid Karzai accuses Washington of mixed messages regarding peace talks with the Taliban.
Prime minister hopeful Nawaz Sharif says "guns and bullets are always not the answer to such problems," and other options must be explored.
The target of the attack appeared to be members of a pro-government militia created to fight Taliban militants.
As insurgents extend their reach beyond traditional strongholds, Afghan parliament votes to remove defense minister.
NATO recalls staff in Kabul ministries following shooting; Taliban claim responsibility for deadly attack.
Kabul's rebuilt National Museum is helping to show the world Afghan culture is more sophisticated than tide of news reports suggest.
Commander of Tripoli forces wants democratic "civil state"; Tripoli fighters to be integrated with police; Belhajd requests UK apology for rendition.
Analysis: Bin Laden seems irrelevant to Arabs focused on uprisings; Arab sense of injustice tapped by al Qaida lingers on.
I, too, am a Malala, and I, too, am a servant of Education.
By RASHIDUL BARI
"Israel’s security can be increased by turning for advice to one of the most turbulent, unstable parts of Pakistan".
By DYLAN KAPLAN
Bryan Fischer of the American Family Association suggested that Americans were to blame for the tragic shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, because they had abandoned God.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Salafism is the inspiration for the Taliban ideology, and both have manifested themselves in the battlegrounds of Afghanistan and Pakistan.
By HAYAT ALVI
The Taliban misogynist mentality is alive and well, and in fact it is thriving and mushrooming globally.
Regrettably, our dysfunctional political system has enabled zealots to hijack the state religious institutions.
By ISI LEIBLER
The United States is the embodiment of the strength of a free democratic nation. It is a lesson for Israel.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
Yalla Peace: As America celebrates the death Osama bin Laden, we should remind ourselves that we are not like the terrorists.
By RAY HANANIA
14-year-old girl Taliban terrorists shot because she spoke out for her right to go to school sent to Birmingham hospital.
By ILENE PRUSHER
Taliban claim responsibility, saying main targets were German, British embassies and NATO headquarters.
Sectarian tension grows in Afghanistan as bomb explodes near Shi'ite shrine; attack could set "grim new precedent."
Afghan President Hamid Karzai attends prayers for assassinated former leader Burhanuddin Rabbani after chaotic scenes at his burial
Terrorists who attacked Kabul embassy district were in constant contact with Pakistani intelligence agencies, CIA says.
1 dead, 16 wounded as suicide fighters launch multiple attacks towards US, other embassies, send 2 suicide bombers to city's West.
Insurgents shoot down a coalition forces helicopter in Afghanistan, killing 38.
As the month of Ramadan begins no signs of relief from the insurgency in Afghanistan.
Taliban claim responsibility for assassination, saying they had persuaded one of Ahmad Wali Karzai's bodyguards to turn on him.
Al-Qaida-allied group warns double suicide bombings are "the first revenge for the martyrdom of ... bin Laden. There will be more."