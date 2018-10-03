03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Their message was clear: AIPAC is a deeply bipartisan organization, and will continue to represent the political center in Washington that is committed to a two-state outcome.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Nine members of the committee voted against US President Donald Trump's nominee, whose controversial statements throughout Trump's campaign for the White House irked several Jewish groups.
Trump stopped short of reasserting a US commitment to eventual Palestinian statehood and instead said again that he would be “satisfied with whatever makes both parties happy.”
By REUTERS
Rex Tillerson will face tough questioning from both sides of the political aisle on Wednesday in his bid to become secretary of state.
“What we need is a new Marshall Plan – or, if you will, a Trump Plan – that would include massive entrepreneurship."
By LAHAV HARKOV
Trump has said he would support a two-state solution only if agreed to by both sides.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,LAHAV HARKOV
47% percent of Palestinians and 46% of Israeli Jews said they back a two-state solution, which would include the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.
By ADAM RASGON
Jordan has a majority population of Palestinians. This puts King Abdullah in a difficult spot.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Pence said in Egypt on Saturday and again in Jordan that the United States would support a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians if they both agreed to it.
Pence: My perception was that he [Sisi] was encouraged by that message
Non-governmental groups have also launched a campaign in the United States and Great Britain to urge politicians to pressure Israel not to allow the demolition of the Palestinian villages.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
PLO Ambassador to the UN states that the Palestinians are actively joining world bodies as a state and plan to carry down that diplomatic path despite the stagnant peace talks.
By ALLYN FISHER-ILAN
Over the past two weeks, senior Palestinians called on the Trump administration to back the two-state solution and ask Israel to stop building settlements.
The Palestinian Authority's Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki told Chinese media Monday: "We are ready for negotiations."
In an exclusive interview with the 'Post' the former US Ambassador to the UN John Bolton said: "I don't think the two-state solution is viable anymore."
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The topic has yet to be broached.
The Two States, One Homeland initiative proposes a confederation with open borders that allows residency for Jews and Arabs from ‘the River to the Sea’
By UDI SHAHAM
The US president might find himself in the same position as all his predecessors in the Middle East. Loathed for trying and loathed for not doing enough.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
“The president is ready to cooperate with Trump to reach a historic peace agreement,” Majdi al-Khalidi, Abbas’s diplomatic adviser, told The Jerusalem Post.
Palestinian Authority President demands to honor 1967 lines and east Jerusalem to recognized be the capital of a future Palestinian state.
Abdullah also said that regional stability depends on the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by the way of a two-state solution.
Greenblatt to attend 28th Arab League Summit in Jordan.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,ADAM RASGON
A new poll conducted by the Arab World for Research and Development found that while 47.4% of the Palestinian youth in the West Bank support the two-state solution, the remaining 47.7% oppose it.
Ya'alon said, however, that he "doesn’t want to rule" over Palestinians, and is against annexation of Area C and "settling everywhere."
By JEREMY SHARON
Israelis and Palestinians came together on Monday in Jerusalem to talk about the best possible ways to achieve peace.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Ashraf al-Ajami, the former PA minister for Prisoners Affairs, claimed that Hamas would be willing to go back to 1967 borders.
By JOY BERNARD
The signs, which surfaced at the entrance to Ramallah on Thursday, sparked a controversy in the Arab world and angered supporters of a two-state solution. The source of the posters remains a mystery.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,JOY BERNARD
The leaders of the two Arab states that hold relations with Israel discuss the conflict, particularly in light of Trump's ascent to power.
“History will judge Netanyahu on that failure, unfortunately,” says opposition leader.
‘If this happens it’s going to cause another intifada,’ says Palestinian woman.
Leaders of Arab states, like many other observers, may not be sure exactly what to make of Trump’s remarks during his press conference.
David Friedman testifies before Senate for role as Israel envoy.
Trump appears ready to make significant asks of Netanyahu – and they will be public, bold and reflective of Trump’s ambitious goal to seal the deal of all deals.
"We absolutely support the two-state solution but we are thinking out of the box as well."
80% of Israeli Jews don't believe a Palestinian state will be created soon
By GIL HOFFMAN
Palestinian terror groups Hamas, PFLP also condemn Trump for saying two-state solution is not the only option to resolving the Mideast conflict.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
Joint List lawmaker Ahmad Tibi urges Trump to learn the details of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and back the two-state solution.
Abbas said that settlement building was destroying the hope of a two-state solution and would increase instability and extremism.
MK Dov Henin: "The choice is either peace or war. Without peace, we will be dragged into a new and dangerous war that will hurt all of us."
The MKs' fear comes amidst a White House official referring to the possibility of replacing the two-state solution with "something else."
Government officials and former diplomats weigh in on summit.
"Applying sovereignty to an area gives citizenship to all those living there," says president at Jerusalem Conference.
A year working as a journalist in Israel and the Palestinian territories made Hunter Stuart rethink his positions on the conflict.
By HUNTER STUART
Descendant of signatory of Balfour Declaration sends special message to conference, which marks 100 years since historic letter sent.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
"Does Israel really think that a group of Palestinian political representatives who can accept the idea of annexation and subjugation will ever exist?"
Bennett blasts leftists: After your success with the Oslo Accords, how dare you show your faces?
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,UDI SHAHAM
The Palestinians are considering taking their efforts for statehood to the United Nations Security Council.
"We see Jesus in the children of the Middle East who continue to suffer because of growing tensions between Israelis and Palestinians," the pope said in his address.
The Palestinian-Israeli conflict was the only international conflict mentioned in the coalition agreement of the new government of the Netherlands.
By JTA
New beginning suspected after private meeting held between two previously antagonistic sides.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
David Friedman, who was confirmed by the US Senate on Thursday, was received ambivalently by different Jewish groups that are more concerned than ever about Israel-US relations in the Trump era.
Friedman expressed regret over derogatory comments he made likening liberal American Jews to Jewish prisoners who worked for the Nazis during the Holocaust.
Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis did say before setting out on his US trip that he expected the White House to buckle down on the plan to bring peace to the region soon.
The proposed plan rules out a Palestinian state and calls for Israel to take immediate steps to prevent a two-state solution, including annexing all of Judea and Samaria.
You can’t continue to repeat the same strategy and hope for a different result, said Rep. Mac Thornberry, a Republican from Texas.
By HERB KEINON
Researchers spoke face-to-face with 1,200 Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza and held telephone conversations with 900 Israelis, including settlers and Israeli-Arab citizens.
On the last day of the Knesset's summer session, the caucus asserted their hopes for a leadership change.
The party has long opposed the creation of a Palestinian state, and will solidify this position yet again on Tuesday.
Hotovely was accompanied by 50 international students and the three Israeli paratroopers who were captured in an iconic photo during the Six Day War.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
"He was not in any way suggesting, at least in his conversation with me, a one-state solution."
Israeli opposition leader Isaac Herzog, PM Benjamin Netanyahu to address second day of summit.
Lobby focused on reforging bipartisan congressional support.
MK Bar: “Establishing one state in ‘Greater Israel’ might be a fantasy for some of us, but what it really means is ending the Zionist enterprise and crushing the idea of the Jewish state.”
“There is a joint strategic understanding and deep friendship,” Netanyahu said.
Contrary to what the Israeli Right and Left's spin doctors are saying, nothing much actually happened in Washington during the joint press conference.
Trump’s refraining from clearly saying that two states is the only way, while endorsing a wider regional approach, is a significant reset of the entire diplomatic process with the Palestinians.
Trump is the first US president in at least two decades to refrain from pledging total allegiance to the idea of a two-state paradigm.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Trump administration officials suggested that peace between the parties might be possible in another framework.
"I think all members of the security cabinet, and foremost the prime minister, oppose a Palestinian state," Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan told Army Radio.
Opposition leader Isaac Herzog warns settlements endanger Israel’s future.
"The two-state solution wasn’t achieved in the last administration or the one before that, and it may not be achieved in this one either, but it doesn’t mean that the idea dies."
Liberman pushed for the establishment of an Anti-Terrorism Coalition that would include Israel and moderate Arab States in their fight against radical Islamic terror.
Could a Palestinian state state comprised of Gaza and the Egyptian Sinai Peninsula become a real alternative? And what effect would it have on Israel?
The bottom line is that a number of AIPAC leaders live over 6,000 miles away from Israel and beyond the reach of Palestinian rockets - they have no right to tell Israelis to withdraw.
By MICHAEL FREUND
Israel is the victor in the Israeli-Palestinian story.
By GERSHON BASKIN
While the world’s focus has been on the intractable Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the assumption has been that dealing with the needs of Arab citizens of Israel would be eminently easier.
By ERIC R. MANDEL
In the absence of any chance at this time to reach a negotiated two-state solution, the Palestinian national movement is correct in now seeking full recognition of their statehood.
rather than look at the historical record of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and draw the self-evident conclusions, Uri Avnery retreats into the counterfactual fantasyland.
By EFRAIM KARSH
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Jerusalem’s false unity and real discrimination is no model for a state which claims to be the only democracy in the Middle East.
The time has come for the US to tell the Palestinians that they must negotiate with Israel if they want a Palestinian state, and must agree to end the conflict.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
The two-state model is widely viewed as the formula for Middle East peace. But the fact of the matter is that it makes peace impossible to achieve, by holding normal relations between Israel and its Arab neighbors hostage to grandiose peace deals.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
"To me it seemed like the opposite happened: Wednesday night did not mark the death of the Palestinian state. It was more like the resurrection of one."
By YAAKOV KATZ
"Two-states, one state, no state, it doesn’t really matter to Trump."
By DAVID BRINN
Trump created the first new paradigm for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in a quarter of a century and became the first US president to set aside the principles of the 1993 Oslo Accord.
"I, like many other Israelis, about half of the country, are truly fearful for the immediate future of our home."
There is no viable alternative to the two-state framework that guarantees Israel’s security.
By ADAM BASCIANO AND ELI W. KOWAZ
They say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly while hoping for a different outcome.
By BARRY SHAW
Since November 8, Trump has continued to reject accepted wisdom.