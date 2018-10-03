united hatzalah

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
MDA, Hatzalah and ZAKA first responders pooled resources to act as quickly as possible at the site of Sunday’s attack.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
World leaders pleasantly surprised to discover Jewish and Arab volunteers work together.
By ELI BEER
The Jaffe extended family of United Hatzalah came to celebrate the wedding of Arie Jaffe and his bride Michal Greenberg.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
For United Hatzalah director, Binyanei Ha’uma blast brings back memories of other bus bombings.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
The all-volunteer first-aid and rescue organization United Hatzalah, which learned of the MDA problem, decided last week to increase its coverage of Judea and Samaria to prevent the loss of life.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The Knesset staff's works committee participated in a life-saving course with the volunteers of United Hatzalah.
Onboard an El Al flight from Newark Airport to Lod Airport on Wednesday, Eli Beer saved the life of a Detroit man who was going to Israel to attend the bar mitzva of his grandson.
Identified only as Sarah, she did a quick mental assessment of her symptoms and compared what she felt to what she had learned in medic training.
The $45,000 vehicles, dubbed the mini-lance, can even get up stairs and over narrow sidewalks and streets.
The study was aimed at discovering how well the general populace of Israel could respond to a medical emergency that they came across before emergency responders could arrive.
After becoming the first deaf emergency medical technician in the country, Nechama Loebel has once again broken barriers for the deaf and hard of hearing community.
The stickers, to be designed by the State Advertising Authority, will be distributed at well-baby centers, health fund clinics, petrol stations and elsewhere to all vehicle owners around the country.
People suffered injuries in degrees varying from light to severe as a result of wounds, burns, dehydration and other medical problems.
United Hatzalah volunteers in the free service arrive at the scene within three minutes.
The Magen David Adom/United Hatzalah imbroglio may soon reach an end.
Erroneous information came from Magen David Adom, according to United Hatzalah volunteer.
No one denies that Magen David Adom saves many lives, but there are some criticisms, including feuding with all-volunteer United Hatzalah.
Director-general denounces Public Security Ministry’s efforts to take over supervising emergency medical, rescue organizations.
United Hatzalah's project has been shown to successfully help medical staffers in hospital emergency rooms.
Matthew Gould accompanied United Hatzalah medics on the back of an ambucycle to provide emergency medical care.
Beer rushes to an emergency call at a special-needs daycare center in Jerusalem, where there is an unconscious toddler.
“Kids dressing up as United Hatzalah volunteers is similar to kids in the United States dressing up as firefighters or police officers."
By PENINA HOROWITZ
In the early years of the state, Teva raised money on the newly established Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
Not only was the ambucycle stolen, but so were its on-board defibrillator and other advanced medical equipment.
For these veteran immigrants who volunteer at United Hatzalah, contributing to Israel is a way of life.
By NOA AMOUYAL
According to Haredi media reports, anyone who volunteers for Magen David Adom or United Hatzalah under the age of 30 will not be welcomed in Gur institutions and neither will their children.
By JEREMY SHARON
Hanukka and its miracle of light - are behind us, but at United Hatzalah that spirit imbues the organization 24/7 and ensures that everyone – Jewish or not – can be helped in times of need.
The largest airline in the UK, British Airways currently operates 14 weekly flights from Tel Aviv to London.
United Hatzalah's national dispatch center received an emergency call just after 1 p.m. about the toddler in trouble, but it was Yossi Dvir who first arrived on the scene.
Security cameras showed the two praying inside of the United Hatzalah headquarters last Thursday night.
United Hatzalah volunteers help others far beyond Israel’s borders.
This week's social news and more.
By MICHAL GALANTI
A two-year-old toddler who left his family’s sukka on Thursday, drowned in a nearby pond and was clinically dead was resuscitated by United Hatzalah medics. Danced on Monday on stage.
UH has treated 2.5 million people in the last quarter-century, around 300,000 per year, or 900 to 1,000 a day, all at no cost to the patient.
By JUDY SIEGEL
Bilateral ties between Israel and Russia were bolstered last week as Minister Zeev Elkin visited Moscow, unaccompained by Netanyahu.
On Yom Kippur, a day when most Jews fast, medical emergencies are common.
"The Jewish State is measured by its response when our brothers around the world are in crisis," Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett says.
By SARAH LEVI
The Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit deals with situations where bystanders need emotional support -- what United Hatzalah calls "psychological first-aid."
By BECKY BROTHMAN
From Metulla to Eilat, the volunteers of United Hatzalah work miracles 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
With United Hatzalah’s new Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit, responders are learning to care not only for a victim’s body, but their soul as well.
As a Muslim, Sader regarded the Temple Mount complex just outside his apartment as a sacred and peaceful place.
By ANDREW TOBIN/JTA
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi keen to learn more about Israeli model of community based medical service.
Gift to memorialize Alan Beer and 16 others murdered by terrorist in 2003 Jerusalem suicide bombing.
Unifying hearts, minds, cultures and people in a unified Jerusalem.
By NAOMI SMITH
“What once started out as a dream, has now become the cutting edge of emergency psychological response.”
Making a young boy’s dreams come true
By BENITA LEVIN
After raising over $30,000, thousands of people in Israel can be helped and lives saved, thanks to Low and his own personal mitzva.
‘Political leadership has failed, so citizens have to step up.’
Police are questioning a Breslov hassid teacher who allegedly forgot the boy after bringing him to class in Modi'in Illit.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH AND YAAKOV LAPPIN
United Hatzalah uses new ‘Captain Berger II’ rescue boat to rescue floundering teen.
After 'Jerusalem Post' investigates Jaffa Street access complaints, transportation officials say will find way for emergency vehicles.
Why are they so dedicated? Many of our volunteers have personal stories that motivate them.
In honor of Tu B'av, the Jewish day of love, here's a look at some volunteers whose relationships blossomed while working for the life-saving organization.