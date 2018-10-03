03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Sabah said that he hopes the army will inform him soon, because he wants to finish plowing his crops.
By ADAM RASGON
Defense minister vows authorities will react harshly to anyone wishing to harm security personnel; Aharonovitch slams "unfettered lawbreakers."
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Dozens raid, vandalize army outpost as soldiers stand on side
passively; "They're trained to defend Yitzhar residents, not confront
them," says security source.
Defense minister vows authorities will react harshly to "domestic terrorism" against security personnel.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,GREER FAY CASHMAN
Security forces descend on Yitzhar, just south of the Palestinian city of Nablus, and destroy four illegal buildings.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Military concerned radical right-wing activists will embark on a series of so-called “price tag” attacks against Palestinians.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Criminal investigation opened into Yitzhar settlers shooting at Palestinians; IDF says soldiers acted correctly.
Masked men attack IDF vehicle after military violates settlement's Jewish labor only policy by using Israeli-Arabs to pave road.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF AND BEN HARTMAN
Palestinian media reports settlers threw stones at Palestinian vehicles near Yitzhar in response to terror attack.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Despite messages to the contrary, Binyamin Netanyahu responded dramatically to the PA’s bid at the UN.
By HERB KEINON
One arrested for violating order to stay away from area in Yitzhar settlement as IDF, Border Police demolish stone structures.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Mosque spray painted with slogans including "price tag" and "Yitzhar," the illegal outpost where IDF razed 2 buildings.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Two 18-year-old youths and a minor being charged with conspiracy to commit arson and using a car without the owner's permission.
By BEN HARTMAN
Religious school connected to Od Yosef Hai Yeshiva closed because students believed to be involved in violent attacks against Palestinians.
Settlement spokesman blasts orders as 'wicked expulsions without trial', says guilt should be proven through evidence in a court of law.
After 12 Yitzhar residents banned from West Bank, Yesha Council chair Dayan says decrees cannot replace democratic due process.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Court criticizes police for detainment before questioning.
Investigators suspect Elitzur-Hershkowitz of racial incitement.
A suspect in four murders, Pearlman should have been indicted already, from the Shin Bet’s perspective.
"Our holy Torah will not be subject to interrogation!"
Military prosecutor rejects appeal by yeshiva.
Yitzhak Shapira co-authored pamphlet outlining situations in which it was permissible to kill Gentiles.
Yitzhar resident thought to have killed Arab teenager in May.
Security forces "will take a hard hand against the lawless rioters.”
1 soldier lightly hurt; boy detained for slashing tires of army car.
Police guilty of falsely accusing plaintiffs of armed robbery, assault, stealing goats from Palestinian.
By DAN IZENBERG
Court: Police to compensate Yitzhar residents for presenting them as outlaws.
Police say incident near Havat Gilad was accident, not terror attack.
“We wouldn’t have arrested them if there was not real suspicions against them,” security source tells ‘Post’.
Security forces search 2 Yitzhar yeshivot, recover spikes and other items described by police as "cold weapons."
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND TOVAH LAZAROFF
Court on Monday extends by one week remand of the students for alleged involvement in vandalism and arson of the Kafr Yasuf mosque in December.
Unauthorized and unprotected clandestine visits are regularly held by small groups of Jewish worshipers.
By JONAH MANDEL
Defense minister extended the IDF’s seizure of the Od Yosef Chai Yeshiva in West Bank settlement.
The teens' indictment said that their vandalism endangered themselves and fueled anger amongst Israeli Arabs.
Authorities find evidence linking teens to tire-slashing, racist graffiti; search of homes turns up weapons, tools to carry out nationalist crimes.
Private e-mail forum in West Bank settlement discusses justification of lethal force against IDF security forces in the event that they demolish or evacuate buildings.
By BEN HARTMAN,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Residents of West Bank settlement throw stones at police investigating torching of mosque.
Computer of Rabbi Elitzur seized in Yitzhar; Ya'alon orders accelerated destruction of illegal building in settlements where IDF encounters violence.
Clashes outside the Yitzhar settlement in the West Bank broken up through riot dispersal means.
Fringe activists spray "death to the enemy," right-wing slogans, damage 6 cars following IDF demolition of 3 Yitzhar structures.
By ILENE PRUSHER
West Bank residents suspected of widespread, violent acts against Palestinians, arson attacks on mosques, cars, buildings.
Sales of controversial book zoom as some politicians condemn riots that followed rabbi’s questioning, while others denounce treatment by police.
By RON FRIEDMAN AND JONAH MANDEL
Three are suspected of incitement to violence via Hakol Hayehudi website; one is suspected of setting fire to a Palestinian field, police say.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF AND YAAKOV LAPPIN
4 arrested on suspicion of incitement, arson; raid follows leaked IDF letter warning of soldiers harming settlement evacuation operations.
Video posted on YouTube shows border police officer threatening Yitzhar resident holding a baby.
If citizens, supporters and lovers of Israel don’t want the country to be characterized by racist statements and immoral attacks, it is so important for them to say so.
By ATARA SIEGEL
I fear that under our current leadership all of these communities are susceptible to dismantlement down the road.
By JOSH HASTEN
There are only four options that will ultimately decide the fate of the territories
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF