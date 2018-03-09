Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech

eligious leader Louis Farrakhan gives the keynote speech at the Nation of Islam Saviours' Day convention in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. February 19, 2017.. (photo credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK)

NEW YORK - US Rep. Danny Davis denounced Louis Farrakhan on Thursday for an antisemitic speech he delivered more than a week ago after initially expressing support for the long-time hate preacher.



The Democrat lawmaker from Illinois described Farrakhan’s remarks, uttered at the annual Savior’s Day event in Chicago, as bigoted, and made clear that he opposes all forms racism.





What have I done to make Jewish people hate me? pic.twitter.com/2cSiLCmsQY — MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) March 7, 2018

“There have been attempts to question my commitment to these principles because I did not specifically single out the views and remarks of Minister Louis Farrakhan,” Davis said Thursday evening, referring to an earlier statement in which he opposed “all forms of hatred, bigotry and separatism based on race, ethnicity, religion, gender, disability or language including specifically anti-Semitism.”“So let me be clear: I reject, condemn and oppose Minister Farrakhan’s views and remarks regarding the Jewish people and the Jewish religion,” Davis said in his statement.The condemnation came more than a week after Farrakhan described the Jewish community as his “enemy,” and said that “Jews were responsible for all of this filth and degenerate behavior that Hollywood is putting out turning men into women and women into men.”“White folks are going down. And Satan is going down. And Farrakhan, by God’s grace, has pulled the cover off of that Satanic Jew and I’m here to say your time is up, your world is through,” Farrakhan added during his March 1 address.Saviours’ Day is a holiday of the Nation of Islam commemorating the birth of its founder, Wallace Fard Muhammad.Despite the outlandish remarks, Davis told the conservative news outlet Daily Caller days later that Farrakhan’s antisemitism does not concern him enough to disavow Farrakhan, who heads a black separatist movement.“I know Farrakhan, been knowing him for years and years and years and years and years, and every once in a while some writer or somebody will I guess try to think of something to say about Farrakhan, but nah, my world is so much bigger than any of that,” Davis told the Daily Caller.In a separate interview last month with the Daily Caller, Davis praised Farrakhan as an “outstanding human being.” Those statements drew condemnation from the Anti-Defamation League , which had previously accepted Davis’ claim that the Daily Caller has misquoted him.Davis’s denouncement came shortly after The Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) issued a stinging rebuke of the long-time lawmaker, saying his failure to condemn the black nationalist leader was “abhorrent” and offensive.“Minister Louis Farrakhan is an antisemite. Period. That Congressman Danny Davis (D-IL) lauds Farrakhan as ‘an outstanding human being’ is abhorrent and offends our community to the core,” the JDCA said.“Farrakhan has a long history of anti-Semitic, racist, sexist and anti-LGBT rhetoric. There is no place for him in respectable political discourse. JDCA will not support anyone, including a member of Congress, who condones a person spewing such hatred. We must confront and condemn anti-Semitism and other forms of bigotry wherever and whenever they occur.“We hope that Rep. Davis will agree with us, and rethink his praise for Farrakhan, especially given the congressman’s own good record of speaking out against anti-Semitism,” the statement added.J Street, a progressive Jewish Middle East policy group whose political action committee lists Davis as an endorsed candidate, praised Davis’ latest statement condemning Farrakhan.“Anti-Semitism is a scourge and Louis Farrakhan is a shameless peddler of it, for which there is no excuse or justification. We condemn his record of anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred unequivocally,” it said in a statement.“We expect Representative Davis and all other members of Congress we endorse to reject Farrakhan’s deeply disturbing views of the Jewish people.”JTA contributed to this report.