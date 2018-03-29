Trump dismisses David Shulkin as veterans’ affairs secretary

President Donald Trump dismissed Veterans Affairs Secretary Dr. David Shulkin, and named his White House physician to the post.



Dr. Ronny L. Jackson, 50, an active-duty rear admiral in the Navy who has served for the past three administrations as a White House physician, in January spoke of Trump’s mental and physical health in glowing terms after his annual physical.





Jpost's featured videos

Trump announced his decision to fire Shulkin, which had been widely expected, in a tweet late Wednesday afternoon.Shulkin, who is Jewish, has been embroiled in scandals in recent weeks, including overspending on travel and infighting with senior White House officials for, among other things, working to privatize health care for veterans.Shulkin served as undersecretary for health at the Department of Veterans Affairs under President Barack Obama.Shulkin has served in several chief executive roles, including as president of hospitals, notably Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City. He also has held numerous physician leadership roles, including as chief medical officer for the University of Pennsylvania Health System, and academic positions, including as chairman of medicine and vice dean at the Drexel University School of Medicine.As an entrepreneur, Shulkin founded and served as the chairman and CEO of DoctorQuality, one of the first consumer-oriented sources of information for quality and safety in health care.