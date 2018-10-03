Bruce Maddy-Weitzman

BRUCE MADDY-WEITZMAN is Principal Research Fellow at the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern and African Studies, Tel Aviv University. He holds a PhD from Tel Aviv University in modern Middle East history (1988), after having obtained his B.A in Politics from Brandeis University (1975) and an M.A. in Regional Studies-Middle East from Harvard University (1977). He has also taught at Emory Univ. and Brandeis Univ., and lectured at more than a dozen other academic institutions in the US, Israel, Turkey and Morocco. His publications include The Return To History: Berber Identity and the Challenge to North African States (Univ. of Texas Press, 2011); Palestinian and Israeli Intellectuals in the Shadow of Oslo and Intifadat al-Aqsa (Steinmetz Center for Peace Research,Tel Aviv University, 2002), The Crystallization of the Arab State System, 1945-1954 (Syracuse University Press, 1993), and fifteen edited or co-edited volumes, including Contemporary Morocco: State, Politics and Soci

