Danielle Ziri

Danielle Ziri is The Jerusalem Post’s New York correspondent. She covers the American Jewish community and the United Nations among other things in the Big Apple. Danielle was born in Israel and has lived in six different countries including three west African nations, France, Israel and the United States. She holds a BA in Communications with a television specialization from IDC Herzliya and a Masters from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Before becoming the Post’s New York correspondent, Danielle was the paper’s Education and Social Affairs reporter. She also worked for the International television channel i24news as a reporter and editor in French and in English.

