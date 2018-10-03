Gershon Baskin

Gershon Baskin, Ph.D., is the founding Co-Chairman of IPCRI, the Israel Palestine Center for Research and Information (), a columnist for The Jerusalem Post and the initiator and negotiator of the secret back channel for the release of Gilad Schalit.



Baskin served as an outside adviser on the peace process to late prime minister Yitzhak Rabin and on a Jerusalem experts committee under former prime minister Ehud Barak. He was the first civil servant in Israel responsible for Jewish-Arab relations in Israel, working in the Ministry of Education under Zvulen Hammer, and as the founder and director of the Institute for Education for Jewish-Arab Coexistence. Baskin is a graduate of the Young Judaea movement. He made aliya from New York in 1978 and lives in Jerusalem.

Email Gershon at [email protected]



Facebook Gershon at http://www.facebook.com/gershon.baskin



Follow Gershon on Twitter at @gershonbaskin



View Gershon's blog at www.gershonbaskin.org