Josh Hasten is the president of the Jerusalem-based Bar-Am Public Relations Firm, specializing in working with non-profit organizations, NGOs and municipalities. Josh recently launched the website www.lettersforisrael.com as a service to assist pro-Israel writers in getting their letters and op-eds published. He is also the host of several radio shows including Israel Hasbara Hour, on www.Israelnationalradio.com. Josh was the CAMERA organization's 2009 Letter Writer of the Year, and resides in Elazar, Israel.

