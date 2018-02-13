13 Palestininians arrested by security forces overnight in West Bank

Israeli Defense F0rces forces in the West Bank arrested 13 Palestinians overnight in cooperation with the Border Police, the Israeli Police and the Shin Bet. Those arrested are suspected of involvement in terror activities, including violent disturbances against civilians and security forces. They have been taken for questioning.



Additionally, IDF forces from the "Judea" brigade searched the Abu Sneineh neighborhood in Hebron. During the search, the soldiers took note of a Palestinian who aroused suspicion. After questioning and investigating him, it became clear that he was armed with a knife. He was arrested by the IDF.



