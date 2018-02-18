18 Hamas targets struck by the IDF Saturday night

18 Hamas targets were struck by IDF forces Saturday night said the IDF spokesperson, among these targets were two Hamas outposts and means to manufacture weapons.



During these attacks air sirens were heard in Israeli cities and towns nearby, but no rockets had been fired on Israel during that time.



The IDF holds Hamas responsible for all that is happening in the Gaza Strip and is determined to ensure security to the people of Israel using all the means it has, stated the IDF spokesperson.







