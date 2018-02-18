February 18 2018
|
Adar, 3, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

18 Hamas targets struck by the IDF Saturday night

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 18, 2018 04:18




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

18 Hamas targets were struck by IDF forces Saturday night said the IDF spokesperson, among these targets were two Hamas outposts and means to manufacture weapons.

During these attacks air sirens were heard in Israeli cities and towns nearby, but no rockets had been fired on Israel during that time.

The IDF holds Hamas responsible for all that is happening in the Gaza Strip and is determined to ensure security to the people of Israel using all the means it has, stated the IDF spokesperson. 



Related Content

Breaking news
February 18, 2018
Senior Bezeq officials arrested in probe

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 18
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 14
    Jerusalem
    13 - 17
    Haifa
  • 12 - 23
    Elat
    13 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut