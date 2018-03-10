Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London

LONDON - Four people were arrested after they climbed on to a first-floor balcony of the Iranian embassy in London on Friday and waved flags in an apparent protest against the government in Tehran.



The four were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and being unlawfully on diplomatic premises, a spokeswoman for London's Metropolitan Police said.



No one was hurt during the incident and the four were arrested when they came down voluntarily after around three hours.



