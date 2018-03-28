IDF imposes closure on West Bank, Gaza Strip for the holiday of Passover

A week-long closure of the West Bank and Gaza Strip will commence on Thursday ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, the IDF announced on Wednesday.



Following an assessment of the current situation, all crossings to the West Bank and Gaza will be closed to Palestinians beginning Thursday at midnight until Saturday April 7 at midnight with the exception of humanitarian, medical and exceptional cases approved by the IDF’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the territories (COGAT), the IDF said.



