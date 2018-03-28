March 28 2018
|
Nisan, 12, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

IDF imposes closure on West Bank, Gaza Strip for the holiday of Passover

By
March 28, 2018 10:14
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A week-long closure of the West Bank and Gaza Strip will commence on Thursday ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

Following an assessment of the current situation, all crossings to the West Bank and Gaza will be closed to Palestinians beginning Thursday at midnight until Saturday April 7 at midnight with the exception of humanitarian, medical and exceptional cases approved by the IDF’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the territories (COGAT), the IDF said.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 28, 2018
Israeli tanks fire on Hamas positions in Gaza

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 32
    Beer Sheva
    18 - 28
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 14 - 25
    Jerusalem
    14 - 21
    Haifa
  • 19 - 35
    Elat
    18 - 27
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut