Jailed Hebron shooter Elor Azaria asks for sentence to be cut by half

Elor Azaria, who was convicted for killing an unarmed Palestinian in 2017, is appearing before a military court to request his sentence be shortened.



Azaria asked for his sentence to be cut in half and to be released before Passover - known in Hebrew as the "holiday of liberation"- which begins at the end of March.



The prosecution has agreed that his sentence may shortened, but did not acquiesce to his request that it be cut in half, rather offering that it would be shortened by a third. A judge is expected to rule on the matter in the coming days.



