March 15 2018
|
Adar, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

MK Oren Chazan lightly injured in a car accident

By MAARIV ONLINE
March 15, 2018 19:33
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MK Oren Hazan was lightly injured on Thursday when a car collided with his car near Modiin. As a result of the accident, Hazan suffered from injuries in his back and leg, and was evacuated to Assaf Harofeh Hospital.

"When we arrived, we saw MK Oren Chazan sitting in the car, fully conscious and suffering from bruises on his back and leg. After an initial treatment, we evacuated him to the hospital."

In a conversation with Ma'ariv, Hazan elaborated on the incident: "It was painful, but I'm fine, we drove on Route Six and crashed into us - maybe he was busy with his phone.

In the past, a Knesset member's driver's license was revoked for a period of 30 days, after he was caught driving a speed of 142 kilometers per hour on the Arava road.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 15, 2018
Foot bridge collapses at Florida university, several hurt

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 17
    Jerusalem
    13 - 18
    Haifa
  • 16 - 30
    Elat
    13 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut