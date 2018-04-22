April 22 2018
|
Iyar, 7, 5778
|
Mayor of Dimona Benny Biton questioned over sexual harassment accusations

By MAARIV ONLINE
April 22, 2018 19:19
The Mayor of Dimona Benny Biton was interrogated on Sunday on the suspicion of sexual harassment, Maariv reported.

The police said that "the investigation of the case has not yet been completed, and that once it is completed, the case will be transferred to the State Prosecutor's Office."

In the past, Biton was accused by his deputy that he had sexually harassed her several times throughout the period when they worked together. The next day, she was dismissed from her post.

Attorneys Gideon Fisher, Jacky Bray and Erez Abuhav, who are representing Biton, commented on Sunday evening that "the mayor is one of the most prominent city leaders in Israel and is familiar with the phenomenon of using the Israel Police as a tool for political attacks ahead of municipal elections."


