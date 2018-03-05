March 05 2018
Adar, 18, 5778
Minister Katz: Tel Aviv - Jerusalem train will begin operating on Sukkot

By MAARIV ONLINE
March 5, 2018 12:22
Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz addressed the State Control Committee on Monday, confirming a new date for the opening of the train line between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

"The train between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv will begin operating on the eve of Sukkot," he announced.

"The railway administration held a discussion with the control company and the police and they did not approve the operation of the train for safety reasons, and I decided not to compromise safety, even at the price of a momentary loss of popularity," he said.

The train was supposed to operate from the beginning of Passover, but its opening was significantly delayed due to safety issues.


