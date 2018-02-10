February 10 2018
|
Shevat, 25, 5778
|
Netanyahu speaks with Putin and Tillerson, says Israel will defend itself

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 10, 2018 20:24




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Speaking on Saturday night with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson following an escalation between Syria and Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "Israel will defend itself from any attack and any attempt to hurt our sovereignty."

"Iran attempted to do that today, it violated our sovereignty, it inserted its drone into Israeli space from Syria," he said.

Netanyahu stated that while Israel aims towards peace, it will continue to defend itself with determination against any attack.

He also added that, in his conversation with Putin, the Russian president repeated that Israel "has a right and obligation to defend ourselves against attacks coming in from Syria. We agreed that our militaries will continue security coordination."

He also said that in his conversation with Tillerson, they spoke about the day's events and other regional developments. Tillerson is in the regional for a 5-country visit, but Israel is not on his itinerary.

Tillerson's Pentagon stated on Saturday that the US "fully supports Israel's right to defend itself" but added that the US had not participated in the day's military operations.



