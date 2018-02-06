Palestinian mother and daughter arrested for planning terror attack

Two Palestinians, a mother and daughter, were arrested by police for planning terrorist activities, the Israel Police spokesman announced on Tuesday.



"Last week police and border policeman arrested a mother and her daughter ages 16 and 48 suspected of intention to carry out an attack, incitement to terrorism and possession of weapons," a statement read.



"As part of the ongoing investigation the suspicions are the the daughter was planning to carry out a terrorist attack against civilians.

The mothers is suspected of being involved in incitement on social media in which she appears to hold an automatic weapon and makes threats of incitement. The daughter was questioned for threats to carry out an attack," it also read.



Read more





Share on facebook Share on twitter