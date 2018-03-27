Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital after medical tests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released from hospital late Tuesday night after concluding a number of tests at Hadassah-University Medical Center in Ein Kerem after suffering from a high fever and bad cough.



"The prime minister concluded a series of tests and was released tonight to his home. The checks point towards a mild upper respiratory tract viral infection," said a hospital statement.





''Ex rays do not prevent the prime minister from making decisions," a minister said.



"The prime minister did not complete the time required in order to recover from the illness he had two weeks ago and therefore the symptoms have gotten worse," Netanyahu's spokesman David Baker said in a text message.

לראש ממשלתנו היקר @netanyahu , מאחל לך החלמה מהירה. לי ולכל עם ישראל חשוב שתשב עם משפחתך היקרה לסדר פסח בריא ושלם, שתאכל הרבה חרוסת ואף טיפה מרור. בריאות! — אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) March 27, 2018

מאחל לראש הממשלה רפואה שלמה וחג שמח לו ולמשפחתו. — יאיר לפיד Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) March 27, 2018

מאחל לראש ממשלתנו היקר רק בריאות. רפואה שלמה והחלמה מהירה. מדינת ישראל זקוקה לך בריא וחזק במהרה. — גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) March 27, 2018

Doctors recommended that Netanyahu rest and take medication by way of continued treatment.Following his release from hospital, Netanyahu tweeted his thanks to all those who had shared their concerns."Thank you to all for your concerns! I am on my way home, sure that a little rest and hot soup will sort things out. Good night," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter in Hebrew.According to a statement put out by the Prime Minister's Office, Netanyahu's physican Dr. Tzvi Berkowitz ordered the tests, and said that Netanyahu did not sufficiently complete the period of rest required for recovery from a flu he suffered two weeks ago. As a result, the symptoms got worse.Netanyahu rested and worked from home for six days earlier this month with strep throat and a fever. Because of his illness then, he missed a day of questioning related to Case 4000, which was rescheduled to later in the week.Because there is no vice prime minister, there must be a vote to declare a temporary prime minister if Netanyahu undergoes tests that require sedation. Ministers said the vote was not conducted by press time.Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman wished Netanyahu a speedy recovery on Twitter, saying that he hopes that the prime minister is all better before Friday's Passover seder "so that we can eat a lot of charoset and even a little a bit of maror!"Zionist Union chair Avi Gabbay said he hoped Netanyahu would be home in time for the start of the Passover holiday."I wish for the prime minister to return and have a [Passover] seder at home, with his family, and in full health," said Gabbay.Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid similarly wished Netanyahu a speedy recovery on the social network, and added that he hopes the prime minister's family has a happy holiday.Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan tweeted: Wishing the dear head of our government a speedy recovery...the State of Israel needs you very strong."Wednesday's scheduled cabinet meeting will be led by Liberman should Netanyahu be unable to fill his role.At 68, Netanyahu has remained quite healthy for his age.Gil Hoffman and Reuters contributed to this report.