April 13 2018
|
Nisan, 28, 5778
|
Protesters set off explosive, try to fly kite bomb over border

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 13, 2018 16:30
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The IDF spokesperson stated that the violence on the border has continued throughout the past hour. An explosive device was placed and detonated near Karni, and may have caused Palestinian casualties. A kite bomb with a Molotov cocktail attached was attempted to be sent into Israeli territory, but ended up landing within Gaza.

This is in addition to several attempts by the over 10,000 protesters throughout the last hour to breach the border between Israel and Gaza and sabotage security infrastructure.

The IDF continues to use riot dispersal methods as means to control the uprisings.


