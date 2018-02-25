February 25 2018
|
Adar, 10, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Report: Iran, Syria to continue attacking 'terrorists' in Damascus suburbs

By REUTERS
February 25, 2018 10:56
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

DUBAI - Iran said attacks will continue on Damascus suburbs held by "terrorists," but elsewhere Iran and Syria will respect a UN resolution demanding a 30-day truce to allow aid access and medical evacuation, the Iranian military chief of staff was quoted as saying on Sunday.

"We will adhere to the ceasefire resolution, Syria will also adhere. Parts of the suburbs of Damascus, which are held by the terrorists, are not covered by the ceasefire and clean-up (operations) will continue there," the semi-official news agency Tasnim quoted General Mohammad Baqeri as saying.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 25, 2018
West bank to be under curfew during Purim, IDF spokesperson says

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 11 - 17
    Jerusalem
    13 - 18
    Haifa
  • 16 - 26
    Elat
    13 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut