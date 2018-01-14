Rivlin made snide remark about Netanyahu at Channel 10 conference

President Reuben Rivlin made a snide remark about Prime Minister Netanyahu at Channel 10's "Doco-prime" conference, saying: "We were both raised to believe the country always comes first - I haven't forgotten that," insinuating that perhaps the prime minister has forgotten that.



During an interview with Rafi Reshef, he added "I've learned that racism is a horrible thing, that at the beginning, God created man."



When asked what he would like written on his epitaph, he replied "I'd like my epitaph to say that I was Nechama's husband."



Share on facebook Share on twitter