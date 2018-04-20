April 20 2018
Iyar, 5, 5778
Syrian army bombards Yarmouk camp, war monitor says

By REUTERS
April 20, 2018 10:06
BEIRUT - The Syrian army bombarded jihadists in the last area outside government control near Damascus overnight, as President Bashar al-Assad accelerated his push to retake remaining enclaves.



US, British and French air strikes on Saturday to punish Assad for suspected use of chemical weapons have done nothing to slow the advance of his forces, now in their strongest position since the early months of the seven-year-old war.



Air strikes and shelling hit the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp and al-Hajar al-Aswad area, part of a small enclave divided between warring jihadists and other rebels south of the capital, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said.



Assad is accelerating his campaign to retake the remaining enclaves his forces encircle around Syria, which would leave rebels with only their two major strongholds in the northwest and southwest.



Western countries launched their first coordinated action against Assad on Saturday to punish him for a suspected gas attack they say killed scores of people during an advance that captured the town of Ghouta near the capital.


By JPOST.COM STAFF

