January 17 2018
|
Shevat, 1, 5778
|
'The Fakeys': Comedians turn tables on Trump's 'fake news' awards

By REUTERS
January 17, 2018 00:32




LOS ANGELES - Comedian Samantha Bee is campaigning for "Shrillest Reporting," late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert put up a billboard in New York's Times Square in a bid to win votes, and rival Jimmy Kimmel calls them "The Stupid People's Choice Awards."

Far from silencing these critics, US President Donald Trump's announcement that he would hand out awards for what he calls "fake news" has fired up comics and media commentators - and has them competing for a "prize."

Trump, who has frequently criticized the press, calling them "the enemy of the people," often uses the term "fake news" to cast doubt on reports critical of him or his administration, many times without presenting evidence to support his case.


