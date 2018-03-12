Ultra-Orthodox protesters demonstrate in Jerusalem's Mea She’arim neighborhood

Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) protestors demonstrated in the neighborhood of Mea She’arim on Monday night, the Israel Police confirmed.



Earlier, haredi protesters blocked Jabitonsky Street in the center of Bnei Brak The protesters, from the Jerusalem Faction, were protesting mandatory IDF enlistment, the second-such protest since Thursday.



Last week, a protest at the entrance to Jerusalem by the Jerusalem Faction lasted for a number of hours.



Threatened with a coalition crisis, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been working on a deal with other coalition members.





Share on facebook Share on twitter