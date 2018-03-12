March 13 2018
|
Adar, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Ultra-Orthodox protesters demonstrate in Jerusalem's Mea She’arim neighborhood

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 12, 2018 20:46
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) protestors demonstrated in the neighborhood of Mea She’arim on Monday night, the Israel Police confirmed.

Earlier, haredi protesters blocked Jabitonsky Street in the center of Bnei Brak The protesters, from the Jerusalem Faction, were protesting mandatory IDF enlistment, the second-such protest since Thursday.

Last week, a protest at the entrance to Jerusalem by the Jerusalem Faction lasted for a number of hours.

Threatened with a coalition crisis, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been working on a deal with other coalition members.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 12, 2018
U.S. calls urgent meeting in Jordan after Syria strikes reports

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 24
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 21
    Jerusalem
    12 - 19
    Haifa
  • 16 - 29
    Elat
    12 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut