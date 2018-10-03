General Assembly 2014

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778

Arab Israeli Conflict

idf west bank

Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
An Israeli military spokesman said the man had been about to throw a fire-bomb at the troops.

Diaspora

A sign at Dachau Concentration Camp reading "Never Again"

'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
The many aspects of the Holocaust.
 