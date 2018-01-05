January 06 2018
Tevet, 19, 5778
Alleged neo-Nazi facing terrorism charge for Amtrak incident

January 5, 2018 20:46

Wilson had how-to murder guides on his phone and talked frequently about killing Black people.

Illustrative photo of handcuffs

Illustrative photo of handcuffs. (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

Taylor Michael Wilson, a 26 year-old white Missouri native, is facing terrorism charges after being arrested for forcibly stopping an Amtrak train in Nebraska in October.

While his crime would not have originally brought forth such serious charges - his original charge had been criminal mischief and possession of a lethal weapon - evidence soon emerged that Wilson's tendencies were more violent in nature than police had originally though. A search of his home, as well as an affidavit from a relative, revealed Wilson's connection to the alt-right movement and his disturbing racist sentiments, leading the FBI to accuse Wilson of attempting to commit a terror attack.

Wilson, who attended the Unite the Right white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in August, had how-to murder guides on his phone - including one called "100 Deadly Skills"- and reportedly talked with some frequency about killing Black people.

In a detention order, a court magistrate said that Wilson "had great potential and the inclination to cause great harm to persons on the train and perhaps others in a nearby community." He is currently being held without bail.

When he was arrested, police discovered a .38 caliber handgun on his person, along with two rounds of ammunition, a knife and a hammer.  

The criminal complaint, filed by FBI agent Monte Czaplewksi, notes than in 2016, Wilson was involved in a traffic incident in which he drew his weapon and pointed it at the other individual involved, a Black woman, "for no apparent reason."

It also notes that Wilson owns between 20 and 25 guns, including an AK-47.


