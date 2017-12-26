December 26 2017
Greek anarchist group vandalizes Israeli embassy in Athens

By JTA
December 26, 2017 16:22

The group, Rubicon, filmed themselves committing the early-morning attack on Monday and posted the video online.

1 minute read.



Supporters of Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party shout slogans as they wave national and party fla

Supporters of Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party shout slogans as they wave national and party flags during an annual rally to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the Imia dispute, in Athens, Greece January 28, 2017. . (photo credit: MICHALIS KARAGIANNIS/ REUTERS)

Members of an anarchist group in Greece vandalized the Israeli embassy in Athens using bottles of red paint.

The group, Rubicon, filmed themselves committing the early-morning attack on Monday and posted the video online. The video shows the members of the group riding up to the embassy building on motorcycles and throwing the paint at it.

The embassy may not have been as well-guarded as usual due to the Christmas holiday. The building is located at a busy intersection, according to local reports.

“We identify with the Palestinians, a nation that for decades has been a victim of oppression,” Rubicon said in a statement released after the attack. “In reality, the Palestinians are pressured to leave their land. This is ethnic cleansing at a low intensity level for decades.”

The statement also said: “The question that arises from the Palestinian struggle that must confront us all is the question of the nature of the Palestinian struggle for independence. It is a question of survival of a nation in the land on which it was born.”


