December 27 2017
|
Tevet, 9, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Obama warns that society being splintered by online biases

By REUTERS
December 27, 2017 11:59

Obama spoke to Prince Harry in an interview conducted by the prince as a guest editor for BBC radio's daily morning news show.

1 minute read.



Britain's Prince Harry interviews former US President Barack Obama

Britain's Prince Harry interviews former US President Barack Obama as part of his guest editorship of BBC Radio 4's Today program. (photo credit: THE OBAMA FOUNDATION/BBC/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

LONDON - Former US president Barack Obama said the way people communicate via social media risked splintering society and leaders had to ensure the Internet did not cocoon users within their biases.

Obama said in an interview with Britain's Prince Harry, broadcast on BBC radio on Wednesday, that social media should promote diverse views in a way that "doesn't lead to a Balkanisation of our society."

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


"All of us in leadership have to find ways in which we can recreate a common space on the Internet," Obama said.

"One of the dangers of the Internet is that people can have entirely different realities, they can be just cocooned in information that reinforces their current biases."

Obama has previously warned that social media platforms can lead people to make snap judgements about complex decisions although he has refrained from criticizing his successor Donald Trump who regularly uses Twitter.

Obama said in the interview broadcast on Wednesday that moving online communities offline helped people to see that many issues were not as simple as they might seem in a chatroom.

"It's also by the way harder to be as obnoxious and cruel in person as people can be anonymously on the Internet," he said.

Obama spoke to Harry in an interview conducted by the prince as a guest editor for BBC radio's daily morning news show and focused on their shared interest in promoting causes.

Harry was asked by the BBC whether he would invite the Obamas to his wedding next year with US actress Meghan Markle.

"I don't know about that," Harry said. "We haven’t put the invites or the guest list together. Who knows whether they are going to be invited or not. I wouldn't want to ruin that surprise."

The Sun newspaper said on Tuesday that British government officials had urged Harry not to invite the Obamas to his wedding for fear of angering Trump.


Related Content

December 27, 2017
Argentina judge says death of prosecutor Nisman was murder

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 11 - 15
    Jerusalem
    12 - 17
    Haifa
  • 17 - 24
    Elat
    14 - 18
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut