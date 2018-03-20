$100 million worth of classic cars embark on journey throughout Israel

Seventy-seven classic automobiles embarked from Tel Aviv on Tuesday morning on a five-day, 1,600-km. journey through Israel called “Holy Land 2018.”



Considering that Israel only measures some 500 km. from its northernmost to southernmost tips, the trip represents a lot of back-road traveling.





The event features vintage vehicles from as early as the 1930s through to the 1970s crisscrossing Israel on an epic five-day road trip that will take the rare and valuable antiques and their drivers through locations that include Mitzpe Ramon, Eilat, the Dead Sea, Jerusalem, the Sea of ​​Galilee and finally to Caesarea. The final destination is scheduled to be reached on Sunday.The cars will arrive in Jerusalem on Thursday afternoon, where they will stop for the night at the Waldorf Astoria on Gershon Agron Street. They will continue northbound on Friday morning.Due to the cars’ age and value, they will be driven along scenic routes and stop frequently throughout the journey, where participants and spectators can take in sights and join in various events.The 77 cars and drivers hail from all over the world including Germany, Switzerland, Norway, the United States and Ecuador. Five Israeli drivers are joining the trip, including celebrity chef Chaim Cohen.The trip is sponsored by the Mediterranean Car Association, an Israeli importer of the Italian luxury car manufacturer Alfa Romeo, the brand of a majority of the cars.MCA CEO Uri Lahav said at the launch of the trip: “We are excited to host the Holy Land 2018 journey in Israel. We are proud to be an important part of an event that is historic, meaningful and patriotic. An event that connects people from all over the world and brings them to a country with a strong heritage – just like the Alfa Romeo brand.”Among the rare cars taking part in the journey are: a 1956 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider; a 1967 Alfa Romeo Giulia; a 1954 Maserati; a 1939 Alfa Romeo Cabriolet; plus two Mercedes-Benz Gullwings from the 1950s.The most expensive and one of the oldest vehicles in journey is a 1933 Alfa Romeo GS Touring, estimated to be worth $2.4 million.The first time this event was held was in 2015. This year, the ride is being held in honor of Israel’s 70th birthday, with the aim of highlighting the nation’s beauty and diversity.