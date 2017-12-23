December 24 2017
|
Tevet, 6, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

2,000 attend annual Limmud FSU conference in Eilat

By
December 23, 2017 19:02

Many of those in attendance have grown with Limmud FSU, now in its 10th year, and have made the annual gathering a family event.

1 minute read.



2,000 attend annual Limmud FSU conference in Eilat

Family in Limmud Eilat . (photo credit: LIMMUD FSU)

Some 2,000 Russian speakers of all ages attended the annual Limmud FSU conference in Eilat that started Thursday and ended Saturday night.

The conference included interviews on a wide range of topics with Labor Party head Avi Gabbay and MKs Gila Gamliel and Yair Lapid, as well as lively performances by musicians Shlomi Saban and Marina Maximilian.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The rest of the weekend was devoted to the mission of Limmud FSU: fostering life-long learning among Jews from the former Soviet Union.

Participants stayed busy from 8 a.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday, taking their choice of literally hundreds of seminars and activities centered on Jewish culture. Most of the events were conducted in Russian, with a few in Hebrew and English.

The seminars included “Bitcoin and the international stock market,” “Perspectives on antisemitism in Europe and practical tools to combat its online global spread,” and “Moral, ethical and halachic [according to Jewish law] challenges in the face of new technology.” Many of those in attendance have grown with Limmud FSU, now in its 10th year, and have made the annual gathering a family event, as was evidenced by numerous small children and older participants seen at the conference.

Activities included stand-up comedy shows, dance workshops and cooking classes, which were open to all, regardless of age.

Over the past decade, some 50,000 Russian speakers have attended Limmud FSU conferences in the former Soviet Union, the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and Israel, according to event organizers.

The conferences, they said, allow participants the chance to connect or reconnect with fellow Russian speakers, building bonds and strengthening their communities as a result.

Limmud FSU chair and founder Chaim Chessler said the organization takes pride in providing a combination of learning and socializing at the conferences.

“We truly have made a huge impact in Russian-Jewish community in Israel, which is one of the biggest communities in the country,” he said.


Related Content
December 24, 2017
In gratitude to US, Israel to announce UNESCO exit

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 15
    Jerusalem
    15 - 17
    Haifa
  • 16 - 23
    Elat
    16 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut