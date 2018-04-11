Bedouins agree to leave Umm-al Hiran, site of deadly standoff with police

A year after the attempted eviction of the illegal Bedouin settlement in Umm al-Hiran in the Negev, an incident that ended in the deaths of a police officer and a local dweller, residents of the village have signed a document agreeing to leave their homes.



The agreement is the culmination of an intensive process that was recently led by the director general of the Bedouin Settlement Authority, Yair Ma'ayan.





Under the framework of the agreement, the residents of Umm al-Hiran, some 90 families made up of 400 individuals, will move to the nearby Bedouin city of Hura. The residents are set to begin moving to Hura in the coming month. Each family will receive additional payment if they agree to leave the village even before the construction of their new homes are complete.According to the agreement, the state will grant eligible couples - married couples, singles over the age of 24 and single-parent families - a ​​700-square-meter plot and permission to purchase additional plots for their young, ineligible children, at greatly discounted prices.The evacuees will also receive state land dedicated to agricultural projects like livestock enclosures and olive groves.Similar agreements have been penned in the past, but the residents refused to abide by them.