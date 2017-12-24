December 24 2017
Tevet, 6, 5778
Coalition chairman who was forced to quit questioned for 4th time

By
December 24, 2017 17:50

David Bitan declined to be hospitalized for health issues, preferring to see through the investigation phase.

Former coalition chairman David Bitan

Former coalition chairman David Bitan. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Former coalition chairman MK David Bitan (Likud) was questioned on Sunday at the Lahav 433 headquarters in Lod over his involvement in the Rishon Lezion corruption probe.

Bitan, who is suspected of accepting bribe money, money laundering, fraud and breach of trust, was interrogated for five hours in his fourth round of questioning.

Bitan is suspected of advancing the interests of organized-crime figures, such as Hussam Jarushi, in exchange for assisting him in erasing debts to underworld groups.

Bitan was reportedly questioned over his relationship with other suspects in the probe - that was dubbed as ‘Case 1802’. Media reports said that Bitan was asked about the funding of his daughter’s wedding that took place in August. It was said the some of the bribe money was delivered as gifts.

Bitan’s wife Hagit was also questioned on Sunday for over two hours. In her last questioning, she was asked about some NIS 2 million was found in her bank account.

Hagit Bitan then said she doesn't know how the money got into her account.

“My husband was the one who deposited the money there,” Channel 2 News quoted her as saying. “I have no idea how it got there."

David Bitan resigned last week from his position as coalition chairman and was replaced by his faction colleague MK David Amsalem.

Bitan’s attorney Efraim Dimri said on Sunday on Radio 103FM that Bitan is feeling unwell -and was advised by the Knesset medical doctor to be hospitalized - but decided to show up to the questioning. “He preferred to decline the offer to be hospitalized and to continue with the investigation. He will receive the needed medical attention afterward,” he said.

Meanwhile, reports said that police are still negotiating with businessmen Moshe Yossef over a possible plea bargain in exchange for becoming state witness and testifying against the other suspects. . Yossef is a key figure in the probe and is considered very close to Bitan. Becoming a state’s witness would be a major breakthrough in the case, reports said.


December 24, 2017
